Wakefield Harriers news: Amy-Eloise Markovc takes on European task after Commonwealth fourth

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Markovc is aiming to bring back a medal from the 5,000m, with the final tonight.

She is in good form, having beaten the 15-minute barrier for the 5,000m for the first time in her Commonwealth Games final when ending just one place out of the medals.

In a fast race Amy-Eloise let the leaders go and while other runners wilted she ran a superbly judged race to work her way through the field to place fourth. She ran a lifetime best of 14:56.60, which set a new Harriers ladies 5,000m record.

Amy-Eloise Markovc is preparing to compete in the European Championships. Picture: Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ninth event in the Wakefield Harriers Senior Runners Distance League was the Flat Cap 5 Mile Race from Dewsbury when the Harriers men's team were dominant.

Simon Midwood just pipped Stewart Knowles by one second for the win in 29:03 and with Ashley Crow sixth, they had a clear team victory.

Helen Beck finished second lady behind the remarkable Treena Johnson, a second claim member able to win races outright at the age of 60.

Stewart won the M45 prize, Francis Mwaba the M55 prize and Peter Young missed out on the M65 prize by one second.

At the fourth match in the East Premier Division of the North of England Track & Field League at Sheffield, the Harriers did well to finish third despite having many athletes missing.

Biggest points scorer was Miles Sizer, who had A string victories in the 400m hurdles in a near PB of 56.45 and the triple jump with a PB of 11.87m, as well as scoring good points in the 110m hurdles, 400m and both relays.

Mark Bostock had a good day, winning the 1500m in 3:59.97 after second in a quality 800m race in 1:55.66.

Daniel Franks won the 800m B in 1:56.66, before running a PB of 9:49.58 in second in the 3000SC A race.

Ladies’ top performer was U17 Ella Bickerdyke, who finished second in the A 100m and 200m races, in PB times of 12.60 and 25.68.