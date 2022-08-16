Pontefract Racecourse zones in on great action and insight on Family Day

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the exciting racing on the track there were six zones in operation to give an insight to racegoers about the world of racing, writes Alexia Chesters.

The Industry Zone was the first to get underway, led by raceday presenter Robert Hogarth in the Winners Enclosure, where racegoers were given the opportunity to learn more about what it is like to work in racing and were even given some handy tips on what they should look for in a horse before a race!

This was followed by a parade of ex-racehorses, Nearly Caught, Farlow and Goldream, from New Beginnings, who rehome and retrain retired racehorses. Between them they won just over 1 million in prize money throughout their careers – they were a real trio of superstars.

Princess Shabnam, ridden by Nicola Currie, was an impressive winner of Pontefract's £60,000 EBF Stallions Highfield Farm Flying Fillies’ Stakes. Picture: Alan Wright

Over in the Tipster Zone commentator Gareth Topham helped punters with some of his favourite picks for the day. Racegoers could then make their selections in the Quiet Zone in the Betting Hall with a free tea or coffee.

It did not stop there, though, as there was plenty of fun to be had over in the Kids Zone throughout the day, where there was a funfair, activity packs and even some jockey silks to try on.

The most valuable race of the year at Pontefract is the £60,000 EBF Stallions Highfield Farm Flying Fillies’ Stakes. Andrew Balding’s Group 1 placed Chil Chil had made a 193-mile trip and was made favourite. She was never far from the leaders throughout the race, but could not quicken up and came home in third.

Winner was Princess Shabnam, who is a rapidly improving filly. With a handy draw in stall 1, Nicola Currie jumped out of the gates at speed and held her position throughout. Michael Dods’ admirable Gale Force Maya tried her hardest to reel the winner in but could not bridge the 1¾ length deficit.

Paul Mulrennan steered Wor Willie to another victory at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

The win gave jockey Nicola Currie her first victory at Listed level and also provided Sean Woods with his first Listed success since returning to the UK from Hong Kong.

The opening race, the Trevor Woods Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes, staged over five furlongs, was won by Russet Gold who kept on strongly in the hands of Ben Curtis for Roger Varian.

The winner had run in an excellent Maiden at Glorious Goodwood earlier in the month and appreciated the drop in class. He was never far from the pace and showed an electric turn of foot to leave his rivals trailing. The win gives the Varian Stable a 100 per cent record at Ponte in 2022 with two winners from two runners.

There was a double on the day for Curtis, bringing his total wins here this season to six - putting him joint first in the race to be leading jockey.

The second win came aboard Majestic for Mick Channon, in the sixth race on the card. The pair travelled strongly and hit the front over two furlongs out, going clear over a furlong out to take the race for owner Mr Hitchins.

This win continued trainer Mick’s impressive form in recent days giving him his fourth win in four days.

It was a good day for Sir Michael Stoute, with a win here from his only runner on the card in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap. Ikhtiraaq was given a classy ride by Richard Kingscote who set a steady pace and took a comfortable win.

Kingscote was another jockey in double winning form as he also guided Maggie’s Delight to success in the Moor Top Farm Shop Hemsworth Handicap for Charlie and Mark Johnston.

On her first run over two miles, the grey filly travelled comfortably and stayed on strongly to win by an incredible 14 lengths. She is one to keep an eye on!

The last race of the day went the way of Dandy Spirit for the Roger Fell team, giving him his second win at Ponte this season. Clifford Lee rode him prominently on the inner rail to keep on, seeing off last year’s winner Cottam Lane.

He was not the only one to maintain their Ponte record on Sunday, as Paul Mulrennan steered Wor Willie to another win this season here in the second race.