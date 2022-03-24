Wakefield Harriers road race champ Mark Bostock is club's first Hospice 10k winner
Wakefield Harriers had their first outright winner of the Wakefield Hospice 10k when the 25th running of the event was staged on Sunday.
Mark Bostock continued his rich vein of form with a dominant display of individual running, to run out a clear winner in 31:16.
The race incorporated the Wakefield Harriers 10k Road Championships and Mark also won the accolade of Club 10k Road Champion for the first time.
He was followed home in the men’s race by Daz Hewitt and Glen Shelley.
Helen Beck finished fifth lady in the race in 38:58 and first in the F40 category and she became the Ladies Club Champion for the third time.
Nicky Steel was second Harrier home and first in the F45 category and with Rebecca Sheppard finishing third, in her first 10k race, Wakefield Harriers won the ladies team prize.
Mark and Helen received their trophies from the first Hospice 10k winner Mark Ridgway and the first race organiser Maggie Still. Maggie was one of the Wakefield Harriers star ladies team members back in the 1990s and after more than 25 years still holds the club records at 400m hurdles and triple jump.