Wakefield Harriers road race champ Mark Bostock is club's first Hospice 10k winner

Mark Bostock received his trophy as Wakefield Harriers road race champion from the first Wakefield Hospice 10k winner Mark Ridgway.

Mark Bostock continued his rich vein of form with a dominant display of individual running, to run out a clear winner in 31:16.

The race incorporated the Wakefield Harriers 10k Road Championships and Mark also won the accolade of Club 10k Road Champion for the first time.

He was followed home in the men’s race by Daz Hewitt and Glen Shelley.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Beck received her trophy for becoming the Wakefield Harriers road race champion their trophies from the first Hospice 10k race organiser Maggie Still.

Helen Beck finished fifth lady in the race in 38:58 and first in the F40 category and she became the Ladies Club Champion for the third time.

Nicky Steel was second Harrier home and first in the F45 category and with Rebecca Sheppard finishing third, in her first 10k race, Wakefield Harriers won the ladies team prize.