Wakefield Harriers runner Cole McAndrew wins silver medal in English Championships

Wakefield Harriers’ Cole McAndrew had his best ever athletics result when he won a silver medal in the U15 Boys 800m at the England U15 and U17 Championships at Bedford.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:00 am

Cole’s time was a big PB and a new U15 Boys 800m record of two minutes: 01.42 secs, taking a whopping three seconds off the previous record set by Ben Read in 2012.

This time places him seventh on the UK U15 Boys list for 2022.

Cole had won his heat the previous day in 2:06.05.

Cole McAndrew earned a silver medal in the England Athletics U15 and U17 Championships.

Amy-Eloise Markovc, meanwhile, finished an excellent fifth in the European Championships 5,000m when competing for Great Britain & NI in Munich. As in the Commonwealth Games 11 days earlier, she ran a well judged race to work her way through the field in a time of 15:08.75.The tenth event in the Wakefield Harriers Senior Runners Distance League was the Ken Bingley Memorial Race, a 10km multi terrain race over 10Km.There were just three Harriers competing, but the winner came from them as Stewart Knowles continued his fine run of form to win by half a minute in 35:13.

Julie Briscoe finished an excellent tenth overall and second in the ladies section in the rearranged Askern 10k, setting a new F45 club record of 36:48, beating the previous record set last year by Nicky Steel. Peter Gooding was first home in the M70 category.At the Northern Athletics U13/U15/U17 Track & Field Championships at Liverpool two Harriers athletes won medals.

McAndrew was second in the U15B 800m and Ella Bickerdyke won a bronze in the U17W 200m in 25.87. She also finished fifth in the U17W 100m in 12.74 while Rosie Thistlewood was seventh in the U15G 1500m in 5:00.00.

