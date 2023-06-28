Leonie was selected for Great Britain’s 4 x 100m relay squad for the European Team Championships in Silesia, Poland, which took place at the weekend.

The call-up is reward for a great season the Wakefield sprinter is having, including running an excellent new PB of 11.43 seconds.

Although she did not make the final four to run the relay just to be in and around the squad bodes well for Leonie and the event turned out to be a big disappointment with the British relay team unable to get the baton round safely.

Leonie was in action in the England U23 Championships at Chelmsford last week, finishing just outside the medals in fourth in the 100m final in 11.50 seconds.

The Wakefield club's other leading sprinter, Thomas Wood was seventh in his U23 200m semi-final, after running a fast 21.83 in the heats.

Impressive Harriers youngster Ethan Ford was in record breaking form again when he won three events at the Trafford Medal Meeting at Stretford.

He ran a new U11 boys club 75m record of 10.53 seconds, improving his previous record set last month.

Ethan also won the 150m in 20.98, very close to his record, and won the long jump with 4.41m.

Lochlan Ruddock had a good run over 600m, recording 1:56.23.

There were some great performances at the fourth meeting of the West Yorkshire Track & Field League at Wakefield.

Lily Keeler recorded a grade 1 performance in the U13 girls shot with her big new PB of 8.73m.

Rosie Thistlewood was close to the league record in the U15 girls 800m with her impressive win in 2:20.30, a grade 2 performance.

Two more grade 2 performances came from Ella Bickerdyke with 25.66 in the U17 women’s 200m and Joshua Akintolu with a leap of 5.57m in the U15 boys long jump.

Grade 3 performances came from Thomas Hastings, 2:26.81 in the U13 boys 800m, and Ella Bickerdyke, 42.29 in the U17 women’s 300m.

In addition there were excellent wins from Ethan Ford (U11 boys 600m 1:48.28 and long jump 4.51m); Daniel Akintolu (U17 shot putt 10.15m); and Romy Fagan (U13 girls 80m 11.31).

After four meetings Harriers now have a big lead in the league club standings. In the individual standings, leading the way are Ethan Ford (U11B), Ben Smith (U20M), Romy Fagan (U13G) and Ella Bickerdyke (U17W).

The second match in the East Premier Division of the North of England Track & Field League at Sheffield was a close affair with the Harriers finishing a close fifth.

The women's sprints were the club's best events, with Lucy Holmes and Ella Bickerdyke winning both the A and B string 100m and 200m races.

Lucy also won the A shot, with Alyce McCurdie making it another double by winning the B string.