Wakefield Indoor Bowling Club is alive and kicking at Thornes Park

There will be a pre-season meeting to start with on Thursday, September 1 at the Stadium, starting at 2pm.

The season then comprises of afternoon sessions, 12.45-3.30pm, Monday to Friday, with teams playing once or twice a week starting from Monday, September 12 to Friday, December 16.

Then it will be from Tuesday, January 2 to Friday, March 31, 2023.

Wakefield Indoor Bowls Club at Thornes Park.

Taster sessions will run every Friday during the season, 10am to 12 noon, to which everyone is welcome.

Beginners will be given friendly help and tuition. Anyone looking to give bowls a go does not require any equipment apart from smooth flat soled indoor footwear.

As crown green woods are used, if you have some, bring them with you, if not, they can be provided.

Any prospective new teams or bowlers wanting to join an existing team are welcome to contact a committee member for further details.

Contact either Freda White on 07805052819 or Dot Hand on 01924258092.

"There are currently rumours flying about regarding the stadium closing down for rebuilding, but that's not any time soon,” said Wakefield Indoor Bowling Club’s Dave White.

"After the restrictions and everything all is back on track now.”