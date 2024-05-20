Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future is bright for Wakefield kickboxer Mathew Hale who already has titles under his belt.

Mathew, 21, has trained at Fighting Fit Kickboxing for many years, starting as a junior and now as an adult.

Last year he won the WKO (World Kickboxing Organisation) area title belt and after an unbeaten run, got the chance to fight for the WKO British title, which he won in the first round knocking his opponent down twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instructor Daz Payne said: “Matty trains six days a week and also helps me teach juniors at the club.

Mathew Hale with instructor Daz Payne.

"He is an outstanding fighter who is totally committed and a total inspiration and role model to our young students.”