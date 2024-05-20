Wakefield kickboxer's quest to become European Champion
The future is bright for Wakefield kickboxer Mathew Hale who already has titles under his belt.
Mathew, 21, has trained at Fighting Fit Kickboxing for many years, starting as a junior and now as an adult.
Last year he won the WKO (World Kickboxing Organisation) area title belt and after an unbeaten run, got the chance to fight for the WKO British title, which he won in the first round knocking his opponent down twice.
Instructor Daz Payne said: “Matty trains six days a week and also helps me teach juniors at the club.
"He is an outstanding fighter who is totally committed and a total inspiration and role model to our young students.”
Mathew will be making his first defence in October with the hope of becoming European Champion.
