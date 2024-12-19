Wakefield man wins British F2 Sidecar Championship for second time

Born in Wakefield in 1975 Andrew (Andy) Javens grew up in the St Johns area of the City and still lives in Wakefield. He was a pupil at St Johns CofE, Sandal Endowed and Kettlethorpe High Schools before taking up an apprenticeship in the motor trade.

Andy spent a number of years as a race marshal at motorcycle racing circuits such as Olivers Mount, Scarborough and Darley Moor in Derbyshire where he had come to know many of the solo and sidecar racers.

Knowing that veteran national and international sidecar racer Greg Lambert tested his sidecar outfits at a track in Teesside Andy asked him if it would be possible for him to go along and experience the thrill of riding sidecar during testing. He not only enjoyed the experience but showed sufficient potential o deserve the opportunity to progress into sidecar racing as a novice passenger.

As a result of this experience, and with Greg's guidance, Andy was offered the chance in 2019 to share rides in a race programme with Greg's then regular sidecar passenger. This led to the trio winning the coveted Mac Hobson Trophy and served to improve Andy's chances of becoming more involved in sidecar racing.

Left to right - Greg Lambert, Andy Haynes and Andy Javens

Little did he realise that this would lead to him becoming a Scottish Open and a two-time BEMSEE British Formula 2 sidecar champion.

With racing suspended during the pandemic Andy nevertheless kept in touch with Greg and subsequently became a valued member of the 'Greg Lambert Racing' team given his background in the motor trade.

For many years Greg Lambert had harboured a desire to put something back into the sport he loved and the suspension of racing gave him the incentive and opportunity to press ahead with plans for the creation of a 'sidecar school' as a means of introducing new talent to the sport and offering people the benefit of his years of experience and expert tuition.

Greg invited Andy to join him as a regular passenger in the 2022 racing season. Whilst having to wear an orange tabard to identify himself as a novice passenger Andy performed well during the season throughout which the duo competed in many races ending up securing the Scottish Open and the BEMSEE British Formula 2 championships as well as a couple of other minor Scottish championships.

Andy also travelled to the TT races in the Isle of Man as part of Greg's backup crew helping to prepare the sidecar outfit for the races.

After the successes of the 2022 season Andy took a step back from racing following a close family bereavement.

He returned to racing with Greg during the 2024 season, sharing rides in the BEMSEE British Championship with Andy Haynes, known in racing circles as 'the racing preacher'.

The BEMSEE British championship series is contested over seven rounds, each round consisting of four races, at various circuits throughout England and Wales. During round 6 at the Snetterton race circuit in Norfolk at the end of August the three-man team secured the championship, having amassed an unassailable points lead ahead of the final round to be held at the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent.

Most of the success throughout the season must go to the driver, Greg Lambert, but nevertheless the role of the sidecar passenger is vital in maintaining the stability of the sidecar around the twists and turns of the race circuit. It demands a great deal of strength and stamina given the forces generated at speeds of over 100 mph with only a couple of grab handles to hold onto while moving body weight around to maintain stability and traction.

During the 2024 season, buoyed by recent successes, Greg Lambert expanded his team profile by taking another Wakefied man, James Hanks, along with his passengers Kath Banks and Jonathan Kirk, under his 'Greg Lambert Racing' banner. New to the sport James performed well throughout the season benefitting from the guidance and support given by Greg, and managed to secure a creditable 4th place in the BEMSEE Formula 2 series.

Greg and Andy hope to carry on with their partnership and attempt to defend their title in 2025.

The develoopment of Greg's sidecar school continues to flourish alongside his busy racing commitments and has proved extremely popular, attracting interest both from individuals and from corporate enterprises. Sessions take place at the South Tees Motorsport Park, Middlesbrough, and anyone interested in taking part in a unique and exhilarating day out, or looking to develop the skills to become involved in sidecar racing, can seek to enrol in the sidecar school, details of which can be found on-line. Greg Lambert can also be contacted for more information by e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone on 07980 292819.