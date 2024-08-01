Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Wakefield amateur MMA fighter Matty Spawforth is hoping that decisive wins in his first two matches will lead to sponsorship allowing him eventually to become a professional fighter.

Matty believes he will be good enough for all the major promotions once he has gained more experience, writes James Bovington.

He said: "The goal is to become a world champion to support my future family and take care of those around me.

"My short term goal is to get as much experience as an amateur competing as much as I can.

Matty Spawforth in action. Picture: Paul Whiteley Photography

"My first MMA fight was last September on the Doncaster Caged Steel show. I won with a headkick knockout in 41 seconds.

"My second bout in June I won via triangle choke in the first round again, this time it was 20 seconds before the bell.”

Twenty-year-old Spawforth attended Kettlethorpe High and lives with his parents and older brother.

"I started boxing at 14. I was always an athletic kid, playing all sports and never imagined a future other than as a professional athlete.

"At 16 watching UFC I fell in love with MMA and joined AVT in Morley. I've enjoyed learning all the different MMA techniques to subdue an opponent including all variations of stand-up martial arts and grappling.

"I work three days a week and train with coaches formerly or currently professional athletes at the top of the MMA world.

"I train as much as possible, twice a day most days around five times a week including strength and conditioning sessions.

“My favourite active MMA fighters are Sean O’Malley, Charles Oliviera, Max Holloway and Leon Edwards. I admire each one’s striking styles.

"MMA is a dangerous game,” admits Spawforth. 'It takes courage. But I'd rather take a risk and spend my life doing something I enjoy than not. I’m fulfilling my purpose.

"MMA teaches discipline and self-defence for those who aren’t wanting to compete. It’s just the best activity for your mental health and physical strength.

"I've cut out distractions and spend what little spare time I have with family and friends.’

'It’s a lot of sacrifice and likely even more so in the future. It can be a lonely road as a fighter. But I have a good set of teammates, coaches and family that believe in me as much as I do.

"This is just the start of the road. I’ve won just two bouts as an amateur, but the plan is I’m going all the way.

"My goal is to inspire everyone to chase their dreams. If you have a goal no matter how big take the risk and go for it. The last thing we want is regret in life.”

Spawforth is hoping to have at least two more bouts this year, but like all athletes needs sponsorship to help him achieve his goals.

He added: "I aim to bring a succession of MMA title belts to Wakefield, but I need local people and companies to help and I’d be deeply appreciative of any sponsorship offers.

"Individuals and companies interested in sponsoring Spawforth should e-mail him at matthew@spawforth.com"