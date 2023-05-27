News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield racing driver Isaac Smith making a mark in Europe

After making his mark as a rising car racing driver in the UK it is now the international stage where Wakefield’s Isaac Smith is shining.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 27th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

The young Wakefield racer competed in the TCR UK Touring Car Championship for the first time last year and met with considerable success to create a big impression.

Despite not winning a race in 2022, he was able to use consistency to his advantage as he took seven podium finishes in the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR and finished as the 2022 vice-champion.

Now he has made the progression to the 2023 TCR Europe Touring Car Series and made his international debut earlier this year, competing for Volcano Motorsport in an of Audi RS3 LMS TCR Gen2 car.

Isaac Smith in action in TCR Europe.
TCR competition has always been designed to provide a platform for young drivers to begin at national level so that they can learn and progress up the order, with TCR Europe recognised as the best regional championship in recent years.

With the addition of the TCR World Tour for 2023, where world class drivers and teams get to race alongside national and regional competitors with the aim of reaching the World Ranking Final, this offers the ideal opportunity for Isaac to excel on the International stage.

And he showed he has what it takes to take on the drivers in Europe this month when he finished in third place in the first race of the TCR Europe round at Pau, in France.

It was a street race and saw the Wakefield driver perform exceptionally to earn his podium finish.

Wakefield racing car driver Isaac Smith is out for success in Europe,

After the race he said: "Absolutely over the moon with that.

"Consistency was the key. I’ve never driven anywhere like this; it’s completely different – it’s like Cadwell Park on steroids with walls around it! Not a lot makes sense; you feel closed in everywhere.”

The second race was not so successful for Isaac as despite a great start to get up to third place he ended up being squeezed into the wall with the result that his race ended early.

But it was still an encouraging weekend ahead of the third round at the famous Spa circuit, in Belgium, with Isaac now up to sixth in the standings.

Isaac is no stranger to driving success, having been the 2019 Fiesta Senior champion, becoming the youngest ever senior number one.

In 2020 he was the JCW Mini Challenge Rookie champion and a year later he was JCW Mini Challenge race winner.

