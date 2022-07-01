Wakefield's Isaac Smith is on track for success in his first year in UK Touring Car Championship

Although he is only freshly out of school, Isaac already has outstanding driving skills as he is showing in his first year in the ultra competitive Touring Car class.

He is currently ahead in the race for the Tom Walker Memorial Trophy, which is competed for by drivers contesting their first season in the championship, and stands second in the championship itself.

In his Race Car Consultants VW Golf GTi, Isaac was in action this month at Brands Hatch and in round five he surged up from ninth on the grid to third only to be edged out for a podium finish.

After narrowly missing out on the top three again in round six Isaac finished a close fourth in round seven to earn more valuable points in his championship quest.

He was awarded the Tom Walker Memorial Trophy win for race two and now has 201 championship points, behind only Max Hart, who has 222.

In the Tom Walker standings the Wakefield driver is 48 points clear of his closest challenger Chris Smiley.

Teams are now preparing themselves for rounds eight and nine, which take place at Oulton Park on Saturday, July 16.