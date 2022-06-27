Wakefield Trinity plan special celebration day at Be Well Support Stadium before redevelopment begins

Wakefield Trinity are celebrating their final game before the redevelopment of the Be Well Support Stadium, Belle Vue this Sunday with a feast of rugby league at the ground and a special admission price.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:11 pm

The club is hoping as many fans as possible can attend to be a part of history.

Not only are the first team facing Wigan Warriors in an important Super League clash, Trinity’s Ladies, PDRL & LDRL teams are also in action the day.

Adults can enjoy all of this for just £10, while juniors can go free.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

Wakefield Trinity are celebrating their final game before the redevelopment of the Be Well Support Stadium, Belle Vue this Sunday with a special admission price.

Kicking off the action-packed day are the Trinity Ladies team when they take on neighbours Castleford Tigers in an exciting local derby that kicks off at 12 noon.

The main event sees the first team look to make it three home wins on the spin when Wigan Warriors are the visitors (kick-off 3pm ).

And bringing down the curtain on a wonderful day of rugby league, the Wakefield PDRL and LDRL teams both face Wigan after the main game.

Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford pays tribute to Danny Richardson after extra-time win over Catalans Dragons

Tickets are available in the Ridings Club Store and online at trinity.mysportstickets.co.ukUnder 16s can go free, but must collect a ticket either before gameday or at the ticket kiosk on gameday. A ticket allows you to watch all the action throughout the day.

Wakefield TrinityBelle VueCastleford TigersWigan WarriorsTrinity