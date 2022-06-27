Wakefield Trinity plan special celebration day at Be Well Support Stadium before redevelopment begins

The club is hoping as many fans as possible can attend to be a part of history.
Not only are the first team facing Wigan Warriors in an important Super League clash, Trinity’s Ladies, PDRL & LDRL teams are also in action the day.
Adults can enjoy all of this for just £10, while juniors can go free.
Kicking off the action-packed day are the Trinity Ladies team when they take on neighbours Castleford Tigers in an exciting local derby that kicks off at 12 noon.
The main event sees the first team look to make it three home wins on the spin when Wigan Warriors are the visitors (kick-off 3pm ).
And bringing down the curtain on a wonderful day of rugby league, the Wakefield PDRL and LDRL teams both face Wigan after the main game.
Tickets are available in the Ridings Club Store and online at trinity.mysportstickets.co.ukUnder 16s can go free, but must collect a ticket either before gameday or at the ticket kiosk on gameday. A ticket allows you to watch all the action throughout the day.