The 21-year-old won a decisive victory over Zdenek Gino, having previously won the promotion’s super-welterweight title belt.

And the Havercroft boxer is aiming to go further with Ring Warriors as well as eventually take up professional boxing following some impressive work training under John Popplewell at Worksop’s Lync Boxing Gym.

“I’ve been concentrating on boxing since I was 16,” said Knee. “But I initially trained as a kickboxer with Roche Blackbelt Academy, eventually winning three bronze medals and one gold at world kickboxing championships in Florida and Dublin.

Havercroft boxer Danny Knee in action. Picture: Mirek Marcinski of MM Fight Night

"There’s more certainty in boxing and my goal is to become a professional boxer and climb as high as I can in the ranks.”

Coach and manager Popplewell is backing his young fighter all the way.

He said: “Danny’s very committed.

"I first met him in his mid-teens and he’s stayed loyal as I’ve helped him develop from a capable kickboxer to the tough and talented young boxer he’s become.

"I remember quite fondly really him training in my garden during the pandemic. He travels many miles, doesn’t miss and he’s determined.

"Boxers need motivation, willing to sacrifice and have confidence and courage. We call him the Iceman he’s so dedicated.

"His current performances are exceptional.”

“There isn’t much time for anything else,” agreed Knee. “With the boxing and the day job training with a Leeds law firm as a third-year apprentice legal executive.

"In the longer term I intend to be a champion pro boxer. I’ve a lot of potential with a quality pedigree from championship kickboxing.

"I’m an ambitious young lad from a Wakefield council estate who is hungry to be successful.”

The former Hemsworth Community College student has been self-funding his boxing.

He added: “I’m so grateful to my family, especially my older brother with his constant encouragement and hand in his pocket for boxing fees and kit. But I’d love some official sponsors so all help would be so much appreciated.”