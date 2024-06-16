Wakefield whitewater rafter Mandy Greenaway brings back silver medal from World Championships in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield’s Mandy Greenaway has helped her team of whitewater rafters to a silver medal finish in the World Championships.

Nott Ladylike, a spirited team of mature ladies from Shropshire (Anita Evans and Anne-Marie Grovestock-Thompson), Nottingham (Jenny Laud), Romford (Nicola Childs) and Wakefield (Mandy Greenaway) competed in the World Rafting Championships on the Vrbas River, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Their achievement in competing in the event was backed up by success as they finished second overall to earn silver medals.

And it was all the more remarkable as the ladies were making their debut on the international stage in the challenging and dynamic sport of whitewater raft racing.

The Nott Ladylike rafting team in action in the World Championships.

Nott Ladylike was formed in October, 2023 from a united passion for whitewater rafting and has quickly become a formidable competitor.

Comprised of both seasoned veterans and enthusiastic new entrants, the team has demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork, particularly excelling in the British selections where they secured their position as the R4 GB2 Masters Women team.

The World Rafting Championships encompassed a series of competitive events, including the sprint, head to head, slalom, and downriver/endurance races. Each tests teams’ physical endurance, agility and strategic paddling skills, contributing to an overall score that decides the world champions.

"Our team has trained tirelessly, braving many cold nights and days in turbulent waters to prepare for this competition," said Jenny Laud, the Nott Ladylike captain.

The Nott Ladylike team flew the flag for Great Britain with second place in the World Rafting Championships.

"Qualifying for the World Championships is not just a personal achievement for us, but a moment of pride for our local communities."

Nott Ladylike raced with no limits and achieved silver in sprint, head to head and downriver plus gold in slalom – giving them their second place finish behind the amazing Palm Ladies GB MW1 team.