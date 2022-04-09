Wakefield's Dan Rigby makes winning England Powerchair Football debut in Home Nations event

The England Powerchair Football team, including Dan Rigby, from Wakefield, celebrate winning the Home Nations Cup.

Dan earned selection to represent his country through his impressive performances for the Leeds Powerchair Football Club and enjoyed a fantastic first outing for England.

He was in the line-up for the final with England winning the home nations tournament with a 4-0 victory over hosts Northern Ireland.

Dan scored a couple of goals during the tournament and to top it all he celebrated his 18th birthday on the day of the final.

The sport of Powerchair football is getting bigger and bigger by the day and has already had various tournaments broadcast.

Locally, the Leeds Powerchair Football Club started in 2012. They have more than 25 regular players of different abilities, but were delighted to see one of their own gaining national recognition.

Chair Helen Chappell said: “Dan has played Powerchair Football for the past seven years, starting by playing for Leeds at regional level and moving up to national level where he plays in the Premiership League for our Leeds Chariots team.

“For the past three years he has been on the FA player pathway, which has resulted in the call-up for this tournament, but also to be included in the full England squad at the senior tournament next month, which includes players that are the current European champions and are preparing for the World Cup next year.

“It’s great for Dan to get recognition for his achievements in the Yorkshire region and also for it to promote Powerchair Football.

“And he had a great first tournament in an England shirt.”