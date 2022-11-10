No less than 11 competitors from the club qualified in national competitions and represented England in the four-day long competition in Killarney, ending with a medal ceremony and celebration.

Proud founder of the club Nichola Thatcher said: “We worked hard over lockdowns to keep up our training through distanced means and via Zoom.

"When we came back fitness and skill levels took off.

Wakefield's Kaiju Martial Arts won 27 medals in the WKKC World Championships in Ireland.

"Our success at the Worlds is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of these champions.”

The KMA team consisted of youngsters aged between 10 and 18 and they came away with five world champions, six silver medals and 16 bronze.

KMA Martial Arts Club is based on Russell Street, Wakefield, and offers children’s and adult programmes for those wishing to take up martial arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their facility includes a fully matted training area with freestanding bags, quality branded training equipment for maximum safety, air conditioned training area and open seating for parents and carers.

Since 2010, the club has provided its members with a road map to success based on self-defence, confidence and goal-setting skills.