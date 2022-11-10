Wakefield's Kaiju Martial Arts celebrate world level success
Wakefield's Kaiju Martial Arts came back from the WKKC World Championships in Ireland with an impressive haul of 27 medals.
No less than 11 competitors from the club qualified in national competitions and represented England in the four-day long competition in Killarney, ending with a medal ceremony and celebration.
Proud founder of the club Nichola Thatcher said: “We worked hard over lockdowns to keep up our training through distanced means and via Zoom.
"When we came back fitness and skill levels took off.
Most Popular
"Our success at the Worlds is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of these champions.”
The KMA team consisted of youngsters aged between 10 and 18 and they came away with five world champions, six silver medals and 16 bronze.
KMA Martial Arts Club is based on Russell Street, Wakefield, and offers children’s and adult programmes for those wishing to take up martial arts.
Their facility includes a fully matted training area with freestanding bags, quality branded training equipment for maximum safety, air conditioned training area and open seating for parents and carers.
Since 2010, the club has provided its members with a road map to success based on self-defence, confidence and goal-setting skills.
From the start KMA made a commitment to serving and empowering the community of Wakefield by teaching children and adults the confidence, leadership, and fitness skills that can be achieved through martial arts.