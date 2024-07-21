Wakefield's Sophie Carrigill heading for Paris for her third Paralympic Games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Wakefield’s Sophie Carrigill is set to be an Olympian again after being selected to represent Great Britain in the wheelchair basketball competition at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paris will be Sophie’s third Paralympic Games after Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and is hoping to be part of a team that can secure their first ever Paralympic medal.

Hopes are high that Great Britain can make it third time lucky medal wise as they have proved in the past that they can compete with the best with Sophie part of a team that has won silver in the World Championships and bronze three times in European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2015 Sophie did win a gold in the women’s U25 World Championship.

Wakefield's Sophie Carrigill is set to compete at her third Paralympic Games. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Wheelchair basketball will take place on all 11 days of competition in the Paris Paralympics in the Bercy Arena.

A total of around 220 athletes from 19 sports are expected to make up the British team that will compete in Paris, with further names to be announced by ParalympicsGB in the coming weeks.

At Tokyo 2020 ParalympicsGB won medals across a record breaking 18 different sports – the highest number of any nation ever. ParalympicsGB finished second on the medal table with 124 medals overall, including 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diccon Edwards, performance director at British Wheelchair Basketball and team leader for wheelchair basketball at Paris 2024, commented: “I am excited we have such talented squads to represent ParalympicsGB in Paris.

"It was incredibly hard to make the selections given the quality and depth and now the selected players have the opportunity to achieve something special for the whole group and inspire the next generation of wheelchair basketball players.

“We are fortunate to have a core of senior players across both squads who have experience of the Paralympic Games and are supporting new players in preparing for what will be a very special event.

"We have learnt a lot over the last 12 months from the Worlds and Europeans in 2023 and are fully focused on applying what we have learnt to deliver our best performances yet in Paris.”

Sophie has declared her ambition was to win a medal in Paris after previously being unlucky to be part of a team that finished fourth.