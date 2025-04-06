West Yorkshire ​Kyokushin Karate stars triumph in Scottish Open

West Yorkshire Kyokushin's Scottish Open winners Kyle Stewart and Rytis Burneikis.

West Yorkshire Kyokushin Karate fighters Kyle Stewart and Rafal Wodzynski performed with distinction when they competed at the Scottish Open full-contact tournament in Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle placed first in the open heavyweight division while Rafal, in his first tournament, also finished first in the heavyweight novice division.

Joining the Wakefield-based club’s Yorkshire champions were Rytis Burneikis, of East Yorkshire Knockdown Karate, who placed first in the heavyweight veterans category, also competing for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyokushin is a full contact karate style where fighters can win by a knockout, two knockdowns or by judges decision.

West Yorkshire Kyokushin coaches Yousuf Khan (left) and Matt Hewitt (right) with Kyle Stewart, Rytis Burneikis, Rafal Wodzynski.

The club is also celebrating the selection of Kyle Stewart as a Team GB member competing at the World IFK Championships, in Germany, in May.

Kyle has shown consistency in his training and tournament successes throughout the five years of his participation.

To compliment his training the club will be putting on extra sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club trains in Wakefield, Leeds, Bradford and at Market Weighton, in East Yorkshire, and are open to sponsorships for their fighters who are competing strongly at local, regional and national levels.

“We are looking to introduce juniors to our West Yorkshire team of fighters and preparations are also under way for the Welsh Open in June,” said West Yorkshire Kyokushin coach Yousuf Khan.

"We take on children from the age of 10 years and beginners are always welcome.

"Kyokushin, like many other martial arts, offers great benefits, for example, children who train in karate are much less likely to be bullied or become bullies as they develop greater self-confidence and respect for others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Kyokushin Karate is based at St Andrews Church, on Peterson Road.

Kyokushin Karate is a stand up fighting style rooted in a philosophy of self-improvement, discipline and hard training.

Combat takes place on an eight-square meter fighting area with no gloves or shin pads.

Hand and elbow strikes to the head or neck are prohibited. However, kicks to the head, knee strikes, punches to the upper body and legs and kicks to the inner and outer leg are permitted.

Visit http://www.facebook.com/westyorkshirekarate for more information.

Children from aged 10 plus and adults are always welcome either on the beginners course or the main class.