William Pyle is a fitting winner at Pontefract Racecourse’s annual ​College Charity Day

The latest meeting at the West Yorkshire track saw the charity race day run for the 35th time and once again it proved to be a success with some excellent racing, writes Richard Hammill.

The National Horseracing College, based just outside Doncaster, was set up in 1984 and provides a range of courses at all levels for people who are looking at the horse racing industry as a future career.

It also offers those currently in the business the chance to develop their qualifications and skills and provides the ideal opportunity to nurture the grass roots and future of the sport.

Dubai Hills, ridden by Jason Hart, races clear to ease to victory in the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust Handicap at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

The apprentices kicked proceedings off at Ponte with the third round of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars series.

The race went the way of Bryan Smart’s Princess Karine under jockey William Pyle.

Appropriately, William is a graduate of the NHC and showcased his talents to fine effect, steering the favourite to an easy five-and-a-half lengths success, making every yard of the running.

The Northern Commercials Maiden over five furlongs saw some interesting two-year-olds strut their stuff for the first time.

Pearl Eye outstays On The River to win. Picture: Alan Wright

There were some on course whispers for Karl Burke’s Invincible Annice and Adrian Keatley’s Francisco’s Piece and the two fought out the finish with Keatley’s charging winning by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

Both the first and second look as though they have an excellent future ahead of them and can make their mark as the season progresses.

The remaining five races were all run in support of The National Horseracing College.

There was a good spare ride available on Ian Williams’ Giselles Defence in the 1m2f handicap and Clifford Lee stepped into the saddle.

A new recruit for the Williams team, the gelding had shown some decent form for Gavin Cromwell in Ireland and looks set to exploit an attractive handicap mark in the coming weeks.

The four-year-old strolled clear to win eased down by four lengths from Harriet Bethell’s Bearwith.

The Bethell team aimed to hit back straight away when sending out the favourite for the one mile handicap, On The River, who had won at the most recent meeting on April 22.

Everything seemed to be going to plan for Cam Hardie’s mount, but he was outstayed close home by Darryll Holland’s four-year-old colt, Pearl Eye.

On his first outing of the season, the son of Expert Eye looked in great shape and another good season beckons.

Once again, the Bethell team were runner-up on the final race on the card when Isle of Wolves failed by threequarters of a length to reel in Roger Fell’s She’s Got Bottle.

The winner was following up her victory in the same race in 2023 and made every yard of the running under Danny Tudhope.

Jockey Tudhope was completing a double on the card having steered Sean Woods’ Savvy Exchange to victory in the one mile maiden race.

The winner was sent off a short priced favourite and is clearly well regarded by the team who have targeted this race with decent horses in the past. He is one to monitor closely.

The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust Handicap saw a winner for the Amy Murphy team.

Bogged down in heavy ground earlier in the season, the winner skipped over the drying ground to show big improvement in scoring by an easy three-and-a-half lengths.

The next meeting at Pontefract is Music Night on Friday May 24.

It is the first of the course’s always popular evenings meetings with Bjorn Again performing after racing.

The world famous Abba tribute act will perform the Swedish group’s most famous hits and have fans singing and dancing into the night following six exciting races on a likely competitive racecard.