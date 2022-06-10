Win tickets to the Sky Bet Sunday Series Father's Day meeting at Pontefract Racecourse

Calling all racing fans. Next weekend sees the Sky Bet Sunday Series head to Pontefract and we have teamed up with the Sky Bet Sunday Series to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to see all the action live at the iconic Yorkshire venue on June 19.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:20 pm
Pontefract Racecourse is set to stage a Father's Day meeting, which is part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.
An afternoon of top-class Flat racing is in store in the fourth fixture of this season's Sky Bet Sunday Series, with the seven race-card offering more than £200,000 in prize money and with every race live in front of the ITV and Racing TV cameras.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is send your name, address and telephone number details by email to [email protected] to enter. Please mark your entry, Pontefract Racecourse competition.

The lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries received and win tickets for them and a friend or father to catch all the action live at Pontefract next Sunday.

Don't worry if you're not lucky enough to win on this occasion as tickets are still available for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Pontefract. Just head to pontefract-races.co.uk/tickets/Entrants must be 18 years of age or over. The promotion is not open to National World employees, agencies or other persons associated with the competition. The prize consists of 2 x entry tickets to Pontefract Racecourse on June 19, 2022. No travel or accommodation is included. The prize draw closes at 5pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

