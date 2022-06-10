Pontefract Racecourse is set to stage a Father's Day meeting, which is part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

An afternoon of top-class Flat racing is in store in the fourth fixture of this season's Sky Bet Sunday Series, with the seven race-card offering more than £200,000 in prize money and with every race live in front of the ITV and Racing TV cameras.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is send your name, address and telephone number details by email to [email protected] to enter. Please mark your entry, Pontefract Racecourse competition.

The lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries received and win tickets for them and a friend or father to catch all the action live at Pontefract next Sunday.

