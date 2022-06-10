An afternoon of top-class Flat racing is in store in the fourth fixture of this season's Sky Bet Sunday Series, with the seven race-card offering more than £200,000 in prize money and with every race live in front of the ITV and Racing TV cameras.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is send your name, address and telephone number details by email to [email protected] to enter. Please mark your entry, Pontefract Racecourse competition.
The lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries received and win tickets for them and a friend or father to catch all the action live at Pontefract next Sunday.
Don't worry if you're not lucky enough to win on this occasion as tickets are still available for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Pontefract. Just head to pontefract-races.co.uk/tickets/Entrants must be 18 years of age or over. The promotion is not open to National World employees, agencies or other persons associated with the competition. The prize consists of 2 x entry tickets to Pontefract Racecourse on June 19, 2022. No travel or accommodation is included. The prize draw closes at 5pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.