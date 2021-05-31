Women's Super League: Featherstone Rovers hammer Wakefield Trinity as Castleford Tigers exact revenge over York City Knights

Women's Super League. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Featherstone recorded a 54-10 victory over district rivals Wakefield Trinity while Castleford Tigers defeated York City Knights 20-18 in a closely-contested encounter.

Toni Thompkins scored the only try of the first half for Wakefield against Featherstone as Rovers went into the interval with a 26-6 advantage.

Jessie Matthews opened the scoring for Rovers with Jess Courtman, Grace Dyke, Katie Hepworth and Chloe Billington adding a try each after Wakefield had managed to draw level.

Andrea Dobson was on hand to increase Featherstone’s lead in the second half with Cairo Newby also adding her name to the scoresheet.

Billington went on to claim a hat-trick with two more tries while Matthews added her second of the afternoon. Emma Kershaw crossed for Wakefield’s only try of the second 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, Castleford exacted revenge on York after the Knights had knocked them out of the Challenge Cup two weeks previously.

Hollie Dodd put the Tigers in front before former Castleford player Sinead Peach hit back for York.

A second from Dodd and a score from Kaitlin Varley gave the Tigers an eight-point advantage at the interval but that was quickly reduced when Rhiannion Marshall scored within a minute of the second-half restart.