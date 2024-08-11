Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wrenthorpe cycling star Ollie Wood said he felt like he had been rear-ended by a lorry after his Paris Olympic dream was ended in bizarre circumstances when he was taken out while competing in the men’s madison event.

Wood and teammate Mark Stewart were battling for a medal in the long distance track event when the West Yorkshire rider was sent sprawling to the floor following a crash that had nothing to do with him.

He was taken out from behind after being wiped out by Dutch rider Jan-Willem van Schip whose mistake ended with him appearing to accidentally headbutt Wood.

The British team were left down the field in an event they have a strong tradition in.

Ollie Wood was sent sprawling after being crashed into during the madison event at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

They were in eighth when the collision occured with 40 laps to go, but their medal hopes had not ended at that stage in the 50km event in which points are gained from five to one for top four riders in sprint finishes and 20 points are given to any team that can lap the rest of the field.

The Dutch team were subsequently disqualified and Van Schip fined for “improper conduct and behaviour that endangers another rider (blow with the helmet), according to the commissaires' decision.

This was no consolation for the GB duo who ended up in tenth place, but afterwards Wood did not bear any grudges.

He said: “I’ll be fine and live to fight another day.

“It’s not my first crash but it’s a bit different when you get hit from behind and you don’t see it coming.

“There were a lot of resting riders, so he probably thought instead of a high line, he’d cut it fine and he ploughed into me.

“I just got hit really hard from behind by the biggest rider on the track. I feel like I’ve been rear-ended by a lorry.

"There were a few crashes in that segment of the race as everyone was so on the limit. Cognitive function starts to go at that point

"Everyone’s gone so deep. Van Schip especially, I’ve seen him go real deep before. He’s obviously not looking and ploughed straight into me.”

Wood and Stewart had high hopes of a medal before the race after winning silver in the madison at the World Championships in Glasgow last year.

Former Olympic champion Chris Hoy had no doubt the Dutch rider was to blame for the incident.

He said: 'It was clearly Van Schip's error there. You are trying to skim past the rider and not go too far on the bend but he misjudged it.

“He absolutely whacked him on the head. I would not be surprised if he is concussed from that. He would not be expecting it either.

"His body would be loose and completely relaxed and then out of nowhere getting a massive hit. I really felt for him there.

“It is literally a millimetre of Lycra and you have a bit of polystyrene on your head and that's it and you are travelling at 40mph plus. It is a tough sport.”

On a happier note, earlier in the Olympics Wood was part of the British team that won a silver medal in the men’s team pursuit, although he was not selected as one of the four GB riders to contest the final.