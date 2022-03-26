Star of the show young Wakefield karter Lewis Goff is set to feature in a motorsport documentary.

Lewis Goff, who is in year six at Towngate Primary School, has been selected as one of 16 drivers to star in ‘Driven Dreams’, a documentary that will follow the journey of young karters competing in the National Cadet Kart Championship and Junior Kart Championship this year.

The series is being developed by Street Star Studios UK in collaboration with Matty Street, owner of TeamKarting in Rochdale, and is set to be aired on mainstream channels and streaming services towards the end of the year.

Lewis comes from a racing family, with his dad, grandad and uncle all involved in motorsport. His uncle, Stewart Linn, is a GT racing champion, who’s success sparked the formation of Lewis’ dad’s professional racing team – Optimum Motorsport.

Lewis tried out indoor karting in 2019 and instantly got the bug. His grandad bought him a go-kart for Christmas and he moved to outdoor karting, taking part in regular races.

When covid restrictions were lifted, Lewis entered the Teesside monthly kart meetings and in 2021 he entered the full national Cadet Kart Championship with his dad, Shaun, at the helm as race mechanic.

Lewis has stunned on the track from the outset, winning all heats and races in the Cadet Kart Championship in 2021 apart from one when he contracted covid. Lewis was also winning in his class against lighter carts.

In the Teesside Championship he finished fourth overall in his first year.

This year he will race a mini max kart in the Junior Kart Championship, alongside the UKC Championship and Teesside Championship.

Matty Street invited Lewis to put himself forward for the documentary, he was interviewed and screen tested and was selected as one of 16 young karters to feature in the show.

Lewis’ dad Shaun explains: “None of us expected Lewis to progress so quickly in racing – we were all surprised at how well his first year went.

“He has a natural talent and is surrounded by people who have given him fantastic advice. His talent needed unlocking and with his uncle and grandad giving him driving advice, and my mechanical support, we’ve all really enjoyed supporting him.

“It’s amazing how mature he and his fellow young karters are – they have such respect for each other. It will be great to document this and to show other people about the sport. It’s not all about winning – there’s so much to learn from karting.”

Lewis said: “I’m really pleased to have been picked to star in the programme. I want to see behind the scenes of a documentary and I want people to have an insight into how I prepare for a race.