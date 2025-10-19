Reece compared to ring hero after KO win

NOTTINGLEY fighter Reece Murray was compared to a boxing legend after he scored a knockout in bareknuckle boxing’s trigon in Leeds on Saturday night.

Josh Warrington was among a packed crowd at Planet Ice who saw Murray send Jack Dugdale to his knees in the third round with a ferocious body attack.

The referee waved the fight off after Dugdale dragged himself off the canvas.

Warrington, the former two-time world featherweight champion from Leeds, said: “The way he put the body punches together, the late Ricky Hatton would have been proud of them.”

Murray soon settled behind his lead hand, scoring with jabs and left hooks to open a cut over Dugdale’s right eye.

Murray was troubled when Dugdale accidentally poked him in the eye.

The referee took a point off the Burnley fighter in the second, but Murray kept his boxing together, ended the round on top and then switched his attacks to Dugdale’s body in the third.

He clearly felt the punches and Murray kept targeting his body with both hands until he dropped to his knees.