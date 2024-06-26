100 per cent Wakefield Trinity still looking for more consistency over 80 minutes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell believes there were lessons to be learned by his team despite the 100 per cent Betfred Championship record being maintained against Halifax Panthers.

Trinity seemingly had the game wrapped up by half-time as they went in 28-6 up, but found themselves in more of a game in the second 40 minutes after taking their foot off the pedal a little.

While obviously pleased with another win, head coach Powell is still looking for his side to be more consistent over the full 80 minutes.

He said: “At half-time, at 28-6 up, it looks like the game is a foregone conclusion at times. I think there is a lesson there for us.

Jack Croft looks to get clear in Wakefield Trinity's game against Halifax Panthers. Photo by Simon Hall

"Hopefully it doesn’t happen to us again, but Halifax are a good attacking team. If you look at their scores, they are generally high scoring games. They concede a fair few points but they also score a few and I thought Gareth Widdop gave them an attacking edge at the start of the second half. I don’t think we handled it that well.

“Luckily we got a foothold back in the game and we started to be a bit more consistent with the ball, which got us some points.

“We are pleased with the win. We are still 100 per cent and we want to keep that tag and keep working hard. I would like us to be more consistent over 80 minutes.

"We are starting halves a little bit slow. We have to earn the right to play and we have to do that every week.

"We have shown consistently that when we put our foot down we are pretty tough to deal with and that sometimes can breed a bit of complacency almost.

"I don’t think it’s something you should be doing. Rugby league’s a real tough sport and if you do that the opposition is good enough to cause you trouble. Halifax posed us a lot of questions and some of them we didn’t deal with so well.”

Powell added: “I thought, in large parts, we were very good, but the start to the second half was pretty loose.

"We got rattled a little bit and made a few errors, a couple of penalties and then we conceded and looked vulnerable. A couple of bits for us to work on there. That was our worst 20 minute period, just after half-time.

"If we start like that we could easily be 18 points down and you put yourself under real pressure to win a game then.

"Other teams are always looking at you and seeing where they can isolate you and they will get a bit from the game so it’s up to us to make sure that we keep doing what we’re doing and make sure those bits of pressure don’t materialse because we’re we need to be on a weekly basis.”

Powell had to shuffle his team following a late toe injury picked up by Mason Lino on top of a season injury suffered by back up Myles Lawford.

But Max Jowitt did well in the halves and Lachlan Walmsley stepped in impressively at full-back and the Trinity boss feels he has sufficient cover for now at half-back with Liam Kay also able to play there.

Powell explained: “I’m hoping we’ll be all right without bringing someone in.

"Max played there and it’s something I’m keen to explore with him, being able to play half-back as well as full-back.

"Liam Kay’s played there too so we have got some options.

"Losing Myles is a bit of a blow, obviously for him and for us in terms of depth so we’ll just see how things go with Mason.

“Mason pulled out with a toe problem that we knew about but we thought he’d be alright to get through the game.

"We had a bit of a reshuffle there. Lachlan at full-back caused them a lot of trouble and Max ended coming up with some real smart plays.

"We are dangerous on the left edge with the ball. They pulled some smart stuff together.”