12-man Westgate Common win top of table clash

Former Westgate player Derrell Olpherts in action for Castleford Tigers in this year's Challenge Cup.

Although they had a player sent-off and another sin-binned the Wakefield side were able to overcome previously unbeaten Fryston Warriors 26-6 to preserve their own 100 per cent record.

Adam Crowther was red carded for alleged punching in the second half and Jamie Field yellow carded in the first, but Westgate led 16-6 at the break and controlled the game to see it out well.

Westgate opened the scoring after relentless early pressure when full-back Ryan Chalkley weaved his way through for a try converted by Arian Woods.

Fryston showed what they could do if given time as Andy Speake sent Kieran Purdy and then added the conversion.

Westgate raised their game, however, with winger Luke Green going over in the corner and Chalkley landing the touchline conversion. They were camped in the Fryston half and scored again through second row Jamie Milburn.

Winger Jack Gledhill stretched the lead after the break and Craig Miles crashed over to seal the win, with Conor Havell goaling.

There was further success for a former Westgate player, meanwhile, with winger Darrell Olpherts playing a big part in helping Castleford Tigers to the Betfred Challenge Cup final.

Olpherts has started most of the Tigers’ games this season and played in their 35-20 cup semi-final victory over Warrington Wolves last Saturday.