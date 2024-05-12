Live

1895 Cup: Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th May 2024, 13:53 BST
Odsal Stadium ahead of the 1895 Cup semi-final between Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity.Odsal Stadium ahead of the 1895 Cup semi-final between Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity.
Odsal Stadium ahead of the 1895 Cup semi-final between Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity.
Welcome to our live coverage from Odsal where Wakefield Trinity play Bradford Bulls for a place in the 1895 Cup Final at Wembley.

We will provide all the major updates from this afternoon’s highly-anticipated semi-final at the home of the Bulls, as Wakefield look to return to Wembley for the first time since 1979. We will also have a match report shortly after the full-time hooter and reaction from Trinity’s head coach, Daryl Powell. Kick off is at 3pm.

16:16 BST

TRRYY

It’s Ashurst who is over for his second after Rodwell found Lino with a smart offload. Kick in the teeth for the Bulls. But sheer delight for Wakefield.

8-22

16:15 BST

TRRRRRYYYY!!! INCREDIBLE!!!!

From dismay and then relief to euphoria, in the space of two minutes! Let off at one end, and Wakey are over for another!

8-22

16:13 BST

51

Maybe it was too early! Ohhhhhh!! Well, maybe not! The Bulls fans aren’t happy! They think Gill has scored a legitimate try after touching dwon from Lilley’s grubber, but the referee disallows it! Drama at Odsal!

8-18

16:12 BST

Is it too early...

...to mention the ‘W’ word yet? Wakefield have one foot there thanks to this frantic start at the start of the second half. But there is a long, long way to go yet.

8-18

16:09 BST

Conversion

Jowitt makes it three from three.

8-18

16:09 BST

TRY

Thomas Doyle is brilliant here to play in Hood who crashes over. Two tries in the first eight minutes at the start of this second half.

8-16

16:08 BST

TRRRRYYYYYY

ANOTHER ONE FOR WAKEFIELD!! LIAM HOOD!!!!

8-16

16:07 BST

46

All Trinity at the start of this second half. A Lino kick and a chase ends with Wakey forcing a GLDO.

8-12

16:05 BST

Conversion

Jowitt makes it two from two. Wakefield in front for the first time today thanks to that try.

8-12

16:04 BST

43

What a start to the second half! Mason Lino plays a great pass into Matty Ashurst who storms over!

8-10

