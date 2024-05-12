1895 Cup: Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
We will provide all the major updates from this afternoon’s highly-anticipated semi-final at the home of the Bulls, as Wakefield look to return to Wembley for the first time since 1979. We will also have a match report shortly after the full-time hooter and reaction from Trinity’s head coach, Daryl Powell. Kick off is at 3pm.
TRRYY
It’s Ashurst who is over for his second after Rodwell found Lino with a smart offload. Kick in the teeth for the Bulls. But sheer delight for Wakefield.
8-22
TRRRRRYYYY!!! INCREDIBLE!!!!
From dismay and then relief to euphoria, in the space of two minutes! Let off at one end, and Wakey are over for another!
8-22
Maybe it was too early! Ohhhhhh!! Well, maybe not! The Bulls fans aren’t happy! They think Gill has scored a legitimate try after touching dwon from Lilley’s grubber, but the referee disallows it! Drama at Odsal!
8-18
Is it too early...
...to mention the ‘W’ word yet? Wakefield have one foot there thanks to this frantic start at the start of the second half. But there is a long, long way to go yet.
8-18
Conversion
Jowitt makes it three from three.
8-18
TRY
Thomas Doyle is brilliant here to play in Hood who crashes over. Two tries in the first eight minutes at the start of this second half.
8-16
TRRRRYYYYYY
ANOTHER ONE FOR WAKEFIELD!! LIAM HOOD!!!!
8-16
All Trinity at the start of this second half. A Lino kick and a chase ends with Wakey forcing a GLDO.
8-12
Conversion
Jowitt makes it two from two. Wakefield in front for the first time today thanks to that try.
8-12
What a start to the second half! Mason Lino plays a great pass into Matty Ashurst who storms over!
8-10
