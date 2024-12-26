Trinity were agonisingly beaten 18-16 after recovering from a 12-0 half-time deficit to lead 16-12 - thanks to tries from Noah Booth, Seth Nikotemo and Dom Sinfield - with just five minutes remaining.

But Leeds, who are Trin’s first opponents in their return to Super League next year, snatched a dramatic victory courtesy of teenager George Brown.

Daryl Powell, however, will have seen plenty of positives as Trin’s preparations for 2025 began in entertaining style.

Wakefield’s head coach said after the game:

“I thought we started pretty poorly and I thought Leeds were really good physically. I was pretty pleased with the second half and we did well. We tidied up a little bit after half-time. It was pleasing.

“It was an interesting game and it looked like we were going to win it.

“We play Leeds in round one so it gives us a decent look at them and the way they are going to play. It was an interesting game and it looked like we were going to win it.”

Here are some photos from Wakefield’s Festive Challenge at Headingley.

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity Rhinos' Cameron Smith is tackled by Trinity's Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Harvey Smith.

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity Rhinos' Jake Connor slips past Trinity's Ky Rodwell to score the first try.

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity Rhinos' Brodie Croft runs at Trinity's Seth Nikotemo and Ky Rodwell.