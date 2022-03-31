ACTION SPECIAL: 15 pictures from Normanton Knights' National Conference game against Bradford Dudley Hill

Here's a look at Rob's images from a game in which Dudley Hill went home 26-24 winners.

After winning their first three games in Division Two of the National Conference Normanton were left stunned by a narrow defeat to a Bradford Dudley Hill outfit that had lost their first three fixtures.

The Knights had been confident of extending their winning streak and looked on their way to doing just that as they opened up a 24-8 lead.

But they lost their way in the face of a stirring late Dudley Hill comeback and ended up with 12 men on the pitch.

Normanton were helped by the sin-binning of the Hill’s Daniel Lee for tactical offences as they recovered from an 8-0 interval deficit to go 24-8 ahead inside the closing quarter through tries by Connor Wilson, Jake Crossland, Jake Tyson and Charlie Barker, who improved each score.

Dudley Hill, who had opened with an Andy Walker try and two Neil Wall goals, hit back to within six points through tries by Pete Mitchell and Lee, with Wall adding a conversion.

And, with six minutes left, the dismissal of the Knights’ Jake Crossland for alleged punching proved to be pivotal.

The visitors took full advantage of their extra man at such a crucial period as Walker and Lee grabbed decisive scores.

Knights dropped down to fourth place in the table and will look to immediately bounce back when they head to Barrow Island this Saturday to take on opponents who have also won three and lost one in the Conference so far this season.

1. Touch down Charlie Barker plants the ball down for his try for Normanton Knights. Picture: Rob Hare Photo Sales

2. Cheers mate Charlie Barker congratulated on scoring his try. Picture: Rob Hare Photo Sales

3. Try glee Another try for Normanton Knights against Bradford Dudley Hill as Jake Crossland goes over. Picture: Rob Hare Photo Sales

4. Try celebration Normanton Knights players celebrate scoring. Picture: Rob Hare Photo Sales