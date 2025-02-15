Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The big six-oh may be just around the corner for Super League’s oldest coach - but 2025 could turn out to be an extra special year for “mentally young” Daryl Powell and his Wakefield Trinity side.

Powell, and Trin, exploded back into the top tier of rugby league after a phenomenal 2024 campaign saw them clinch the hat-trick of trophies that were on offer for them in the Championship.

With that, the experienced stalwart of the sport, who is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on July 21, re-enters the biggest stage as the most senior head coach in the division - where the average age of his peers is 47.58.

“I’ll be getting concessions soon,” Powell joked to the Wakefield Express. “But age is age. Age is just a number - that is certainly something that I believe. If you’re lucky, everybody gets old, you’ve just got to enjoy it.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell with the Betfred Championship League Leaders' Shield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“And I am fortunate enough that I do a job that keeps me around young blokes and that keeps you young mentally, which is what it is all about.

“Mentally, I like to stay young and I enjoy being around the young fellas and I like to help them get better. That’s what coaching is all about, providing support to young people to grow and to be the best they can be.”

His first coaching role came nearly 30 years ago as player-coach at Keighley Cougars before stops at Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves.

There have been some trials along the way. But a challenge is something Powell relishes. Is he set for another one in 2025?

Daryl Powell celebrates Wakefield Trinity winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley last season - the first of three trophies they would go onto clinch. Photo by Gerard Binks

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “You look at challenges in your career and I’ve always liked to take a decent challenge on and this was one.

“We didn’t have any staff when we first came in. We had minimal players. And it’s been built up with the support behind us of Matt (Ellis, owner) and his family.

“I feel like all the staff have been outstanding and then we’ve built a squad and a way of playing which puts us in a good place.

“We know there will certainly be challenges. You’re not going to roll through a season without those challenges, that’s rugby league. But we feel like we’re ready for them.”

Daryl Powell celebrates with the retiring Luke Gale after Wakefield Trinity completed the Championship treble by thrashing Toulouse 36-0 in the Grand Final. Photo by Scott Merrylees

The first obstacle for Wakefield and Powell in Super League? A fierce opening clash with his former side Leeds at Headingley.

But signs have already been promising in pre-season, with a narrow defeat at the Rhinos in the annual Boxing Day friendly before Castleford were convincingly beaten in Luke Gale’s testimonial.

Powell said: “I played at Leeds and I really enjoyed my team there. They’re a great club but we’re not going there bowing down to them. We’re going there with the best Wakefield Trinity we can be.

“I know the support will be unbelievable. There is a big rivalry with the fans of both clubs but we want to make sure our fans are enjoying what they see. They will have been happy with what they saw against Castleford.

“Whilst it was only a pre-season game it was an opportunity to show what we’re about and we’re able to take some confidence going into the season. It was a really strong showing.

“We played really well and we were pretty accurate with the ball. Defensively we conceded a couple of soft tries but, overall, it shows that our pre-season has been pretty good.”

He added: “Against Cas we didn’t play too dissimilarly to last season.

“It’s going to be challenging for the opposition to defend us the way that we play. We have got some real key players in our spine who can make really exciting things happen.

“They weren’t all here last year but we feel like we’ve knitted together really well. There is competition for places, which drives performance and drives people to get better.

“There are a lot of ingredients in place for us to play the way we want to play. But you have got to be able to defend well in Super League because teams are going to come after you and there are some high quality players in there and that’s going to be a real challenge for us.

“But that’s what sport is all about, it’s about being challenged and seeing how good you are. We are going to find out how good we are. We know it is going to be tough. But we’re ready to go and we’re looking forward to it.

“The boys are confident and they are in a good place.”

On paper, Wakefield could be very good, with more than a few astute signings catching the eye ahead of the new campaign.

England internationals Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone have arrived from Catalans Dragons, Jake Trueman and Cameron Scott have signed from Hull FC, Matty Storton and Corey Hall have joined from Hull KR, while the likes of Oliver Russell, Matty Russell and Josh Rourke will provide competition for places.

And don’t forget those already established on the books including last season’s record breaker Max Jowitt, flying winger Lachlan Walmsley, the reliable Liam Hood, Jay Pitts, Josh Griffin and Caleb Uele, as well as the powerful Ky Rodwell.

“If you look at the 17 we could put on paper, I think we could be really competitive,” admitted Powell. “It’s our first year back in Super League and we want to be challenging every team.

“But depth is always something you want to have in your squad. I think we’re okay but we want to be a little bit deeper, that’s where we’re at. We’re working hard on that.

“I feel that in a couple of positions we are exceptionally strong. At hooker and at half we are really deep, but there are a couple of positions where we probably want a little bit more. We’ve got a couple of injuries in the back row for example, which is challenging.

“We’ve just signed Caius (Faatili) from Australia to come and give us another middle unit option. Whilst we feel we’re pretty strong, we haven’t got the depth of a Wigan or a Leeds.

“We’re working towards that and trying to get some of our younger players up to speed. That’s what makes you very deep as a squad. We are working hard with our young players to grow and develop them so they will be good players in the future.”

Wakefield’s exceptional business in the transfer market is part of a four-year vision, and journey, led by new owner Matt Ellis, who took over after the club’s relegation from Super League in 2023 and installed Powell as head coach.

“We feel like we are in a much better place,” Powell said. “Obviously, I wasn’t here then and getting relegated is tough to take but since then Matt and his family have taken over, you can see the work that is going on around the ground and the facilities have really changed significantly.

“We have got back in there, we have signed some high quality players and some international players, which is always massive.

“But proof is in the pudding. We have got to go out and prove what we can do but we’re ready for it.

“We have had a good pre-season, albeit a short one with our Grand Final being one week later than Super League but it’s been good and we’re ready to go.”

So can the soon-to-be 60-year-old gain more success at Trinity to make it an extra special year?

Powell said: “We started at a point last year which was ground zero. We are on a journey to build the club back up to where it should be.

“There’s been years where Wakefield have been really good in Super League, with a couple of fifth place finishes.

“We are wanting to do something a little bit different to that and put some colour on the walls of the club in terms of finals and trophies and doing special things.

“I’m not saying that’s going to be this year. We’ll need a little bit of luck at times, but we have got a great attitude and a great opportunity to go after teams and we’ll see what happens once we get into the real tough stuff.

“But the journey is to do special things. That is why we are here. That is what I have always been about as a coach.

“And I believe we have got a good foundation to do that at Wakefield.”

There may not be a lot of jumping around though for Powell in his 60th year should his side spring more than a few surprises back in Super League.

“I certainly don’t feel as sprightly,” he joked. “My knee’s not too good nowadays!”