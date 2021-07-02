Amateur RL round-up: Biscomb powers over to seal Normanton Knights victory

David Barker is congratulated on his try for Normanton Knights against Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: Rob Hare

Defences were on top for much of the game, but the Knights came through to put the only points on the board and make it three wins from five this season.

The Knights opened the scoring on 10 minutes with a David Barker try, which Charlie Barker converted.

That was how it stayed until seven minutes from time when pocket powerhouse Stu Biscomb clinched victory with a touchdown taken in trademark style. The try went unconverted, leaving the final score at 10-0 with Normanton’s line remaining unbreached.

The scheduled League E match between leaders Eastmoor Dragons and Gateshead Storm was postponed when several of the visitors’ players were instructed to self-isolate because of a covid issue.

The Dragons are due to return to action this Saturday away to Dewsbury Moor while the Knights are back at home, to Shaw Cross Sharks.

Sharlston Rovers’ comeback bid fell short as they went down 19-12 to Fryston Warriors in Division One of the Yorkshire Men’s League.

After they found themselves 16-0 down Rovers battled back with Brendon Gibbons scoring two tries in the final quarter and Josh Beecher kicking two goals, but they left themselves too much to do.

Sharlston’s Jack Kirmond suffered a serious knee injury in the game and a gofundme page has been set up to help him at: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/bz55u-help-jack-get-back-on-his-feetAfter some unlucky defeats in close games, Ossett Trinity Tigers came good for their first success of the season with a 50-0 home win over Goole Vikings in Division Two.

Ash Berry got the ball rolling with the first try and he crossed for a second later with further scores coming from Charlie Blockley, Brad Saville, Adam Newby (two), Josh Frain, Liam Green and Liam Pritchard.