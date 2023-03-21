​Last remains one of the frontrunners to take over from Lee Radford and saw his chances rocket with a strong display that brought a first victory of the season in a Betfred Super League clash with rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Now he is aiming to mastermind another success with Radford’s predecessor, Daryl Powell, the next coach to go up against with the Tigers hosting Warrington Wolves at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night.

Another victory would make Last odds-on to be given the job and he has made no secret of how much he wants to take on the task.

Castleford Tigers interim coach Andy Last remains keen to be given the head coaching job on a full-time basis. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

He said: “I’ve had no conversations with the management here or when they will make a decision.

“I’m going to keep taking it week by week and lead the team as best I can.

"Performances like that (against Leeds) can help my CV and my application for the job.

“Hopefully I am doing enough to convince the decision makers that I can lead this club moving forward. I want to be that person that leads the club and performances like that will strengthen my position.

After the Leeds match Last told Sky Sports: “The team showed how much they wanted me to get a win.

"I am experienced, I have done the assistant coach for a while, I am desperate to take over and hopefully if we can have a few more performances like that I can lead this club moving forward.”

On the Rhinos game, he added: "We spoke about the importance of how we defended this week and being connected. We didn't allow them to have too big a period of momentum and we forced some errors. It was a performance built on the basics.

"I think we needed a win like this where you come out on top after grinding it out.

“I thought there was a real connection with the playing group and one another, they were celebrating breaks, tries and errors and then the fans got behind them.

“After the game, I made a point of thanking all the staff and the players when they came off, showing appreciation to the supporters, they’ve stuck by us during the tough times.

“They were waiting for me to come into the dressing room to sing the victory song and we nearly took the roof of the stadium.”