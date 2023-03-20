Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth speaks of pride in players' efforts at Salford

Although the golden point drop-goal 14-13 loss left Trinity as the only club winless after round five of the 2023 Betfred Super League season, the head coach believes there was evidence the corner can be turned.

"I'm not trying to say we're happy with it but what I'm saying is we're a couple of wins off a play-off spot," said Applegarth.

"Maybe after 10 or 11 games, but we're confident if we keep doing what we doing there is some luck around the corner.

Mark Applegarth has not lost belief in his Wakefield Trinity players despite their fifth defeat of the season coming at Salford. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"That's the key to it all, sticking true to your systems, sticking together as a group and grinding it out and turning that tide."

Applegarth is still waiting for his first victory as Trinity head coach, but has not lost belief in his players.

He added: “It came to one moment that cost us. I can't knock anyone for effort. Salford, you've got to give them credit, we've given them one pressure release in the last minute of the game and given them a bit of field position and with a kicker like Sneyd, you're going to get punished.

"I'm proud of the boys, as everyone can see they're trying their hardest and that's all I can ever ask for.

"I'm proud in terms of the effort. It stings a bit, obviously as a proud coach you want to be getting wins on the board but that's part of the journey, you've got to take the rough and smooth and at the minute we're on a bit of a rough edge.

"There's only one game I felt we haven't been in it for obvious reasons but if you look at the last two games before this, we were in the Leeds game until the 64th minute and ran out of gas and got punished, Huddersfield before that was a real tight affair.

"I've never questioned that side of it, it's more we just lacked that smarts at times and that composure and quality of skill execution in crucial moments."

Injuries are making Trinity’s task to get their season going that bit harder with Applegarth set to lose another player for a week following the Salford game.

Already without several key players, Wakefield lost hooker Liam Hood to a head injury and he failed his HIA test, which means he will be unable to play in Friday night’s home game with Hull KR.

Trinity are waiting to hear whether the game will go ahead at the Be Well Support Stadium after another inspection of the controversial pitch today.

The new hybrid pitch has attracted criticism after a number of players have suffered cut legs on a surface that has struggled to bed down with the weather not allowing for the expected grass growth.

It passed a previous inspection to allow the game with Huddersfield Giants to go ahead, but the RFL is taking another look.