Wakefield Trinity miss out on first Betfred Super League points in agonising finish at Salford

Mark Applegarth’s men produced an improved effort and ended all square at 13-13 at the end of 80 minutes of hard fought rugby league.

But Marc Sneyd's golden-point drop-goal earned Salford their third Super League win in five games and condemned Trinity to an unlucky fifth defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides made mistakes in a game that did not take off until an exciting finish that saw Wakefield draw level late on with Mason Lino’s penalty.

Mason Lino landed a late drop-goal to send Wakefield Trinity's game against Salford Red Devils into golden point extra-time. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sneyd’s drop-goal threatened to snatch victory for the hosts in the 80 minutes, but Lino was also on target with a field goal five minutes from time to make it 13-13.

Into extra-time Trinity had possession, but a handling error on half-way gave their opponents the chance to establish field position from which the nerveless Sneyd was able to send the ball between the uprights for the winning drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford had led early on when Ryan Brierley sent Matty Costello through a gap to score the opening try, which was converted by Sneyd.

Trinity replied as Corey Hall ended their unbelievable run without a try, managing their first touchdown in more than four hours of rugby league after supporting a break by Jorge Taufua. The conversion by Lino levelled the scores.

Reece Lyne then added a second try, but with Lino unable to tag on the extras this time it was Salford who led 12-10 at the break after Chris Atkin went over and Sneyd goaled again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half went scoreless for 30 minutes with errors creeping into both sides’ play and Trinity defending well before Lino’s penalty made it 12-12.

Salford thought they had taken the lead when Liam Kay was unable to hold on to Sneyd’s high kick and Shane Wright scooped up the loose ball to race over the line. But home side cheers turned to jeers as referee Marcus Griffiths blewn up for the knock-on.

However, from the next set Sneyd took his chance to land his first drop-goal to nudge the hosts a point ahead.

Wakefield got the ball back from the restart when their opponents allowed the kick to bounce into touch and after getting in drop-goal range Lino did the business to make it 13-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was now a drop-goal shoot-out with Lino missing two more attempts for Trinity and Sneyd off target at the other end. The Salford player did get a drop over in almost the last play of the 80 minutes, but Griffiths penalised his team for an incorrect play-the-ball.

Sneyd, however, did find his range in extra-time to finally seal this close contest.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Costello, Williams; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Wright, Watkins, Atkin. Subs: Stone, Addy, Dupree, Sidlow.