News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
56 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
57 minutes ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
2 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
2 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK

Andy Last looking for Castleford Tigers to kick on after relief of win over Wakefield Trinity

​Interim head coach Andy Last is looking for improvement from his players after they relieved some of the pressure on them with a crucial win over bottom of the table Wakefield Trinity.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST

Despite the victory Last was not fooled into believing everything was suddenly right about the way the team played, but hopes they can look forward to the next few weeks now with more confidence.

“Our completion rate was really good, but we played well within ourselves in the second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We ended up playing a little bit too one-out and didn’t pass the ball more than twice in a tackle.

Jack Broadbent set up Castleford Tigers' first try in their vital win over Wakefield Trinity with this break. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeJack Broadbent set up Castleford Tigers' first try in their vital win over Wakefield Trinity with this break. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Jack Broadbent set up Castleford Tigers' first try in their vital win over Wakefield Trinity with this break. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Most Popular

"It was good we got to kicks, but you need to throw more at teams.

"The only time we got into good field position we got points, but we didn’t get down there enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The win does allow us to look forward rather than behind us and now we will go to Salford on the back of a win."

Read More
Castleford Tigers' interim boss Andy Last pleased that players' grit rewarded by...

Castleford are back in action on Thursday at Salford, who have been inconsistent so far, but won 22-20 at Leigh last weekend.

They have half-back Gareth Widdop back in their 21-man squad after he has recovered after missing the last two games because of illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether he starts will be a big decision after Jack Broadbent did well in the halves in his absence and has quickly established himself as a favourite with the fans following his close season move from Leeds.

Last’s 21-man squad for the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium also includes Adam Milner, who is back after suspension, plus young players Sam Hall and Brad Martin. But there is no Joe Westerman as the loose forward picked up a one-match ban for a tripping offence against Wakefield.

Last has been left in charge in his interim role for at least another week and is still keen to take the reins on a permanent basis.

He added “I’ve made it clear that I want to give it a go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I feel as though I’ve done my apprenticeship as an assistant and that we’ve had a response from this group of players.

“They have showed some character and desperation and they showed that they have played for me.

“If I get the job then great – if they go in a different direction then I’ll be here until the end of the season giving my best for the Castleford Tigers.”

Joe WestermanCastleford TigersWakefield TrinityGareth WiddopJack BroadbentAdam MilnerSalfordCastleford