Andy Last looking for Castleford Tigers to kick on after relief of win over Wakefield Trinity

Despite the victory Last was not fooled into believing everything was suddenly right about the way the team played, but hopes they can look forward to the next few weeks now with more confidence.

“Our completion rate was really good, but we played well within ourselves in the second half.

"We ended up playing a little bit too one-out and didn’t pass the ball more than twice in a tackle.

Jack Broadbent set up Castleford Tigers' first try in their vital win over Wakefield Trinity with this break. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It was good we got to kicks, but you need to throw more at teams.

"The only time we got into good field position we got points, but we didn’t get down there enough.

“The win does allow us to look forward rather than behind us and now we will go to Salford on the back of a win."

Castleford are back in action on Thursday at Salford, who have been inconsistent so far, but won 22-20 at Leigh last weekend.

They have half-back Gareth Widdop back in their 21-man squad after he has recovered after missing the last two games because of illness.

Whether he starts will be a big decision after Jack Broadbent did well in the halves in his absence and has quickly established himself as a favourite with the fans following his close season move from Leeds.

Last’s 21-man squad for the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium also includes Adam Milner, who is back after suspension, plus young players Sam Hall and Brad Martin. But there is no Joe Westerman as the loose forward picked up a one-match ban for a tripping offence against Wakefield.

Last has been left in charge in his interim role for at least another week and is still keen to take the reins on a permanent basis.

He added “I’ve made it clear that I want to give it a go.

“I feel as though I’ve done my apprenticeship as an assistant and that we’ve had a response from this group of players.

“They have showed some character and desperation and they showed that they have played for me.