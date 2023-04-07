The victory took the Tigers up a place to tenth and has given them breathing space ahead of bottom of the table Trinity as they now have four points to their none after eight matches.

Defeat would obviously have heaped extra pressure on Cas, but they opened up a 12-0 led in the first half and held on after the break when Trinity threw more at them and when they had to play for 10 minutes with 12 men after Joe Westerman was sin-binned for tripping.

"A hell of a lot of people have invested time money and effort into this club, we need to make sure we stay in Super League and that was great for us,” said interim head coach Last.

Castleford Tigers full-back Niall Evalds take on the Wakefield Trinity defence. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"In a high pressure game we were able to roll our sleeves up and dig in.

"I felt we played well within ourselves, but that was the occasion and the importance of the two points.

"It gives us a little bit of breathing space.

"It was a tough night, two desperate teams, both really, really wanting the two points and I think that showed.

"Both defences were very good. They tested us a fair bit in the second half, but we found some grit and determination and I’m really pleased we got the two points.”

On the 10 minutes playing without the yellow carded Westerman, Last said: “It was really nervy. Obviously he tripped him so he deserved the punishment of 10 minutes in the bin, but the fact we found some resolve and some resilience in that period to keep turning them away was a credit to the lads.

"They were desperate for the two points and desperate to put in a strong performance after performing well last week and we did that.”

Last was delighted with the two-try contribution of Greg Eden, who was back on the wing after a spell as a stand-in full-back, and several others in a team effort.

He added: "Greg has been good for Castleford Tigers for a number of years now.

"He has got that x-factor and ability to come up with something about nothing.

"He has a natural instinct for getting across the tryline.

“The finish at the end he didn’t have much room to work with and he grounded the ball left handed."

“Paul McShane gave a real captain’s knock. He controlled the ruck really well and came up with some smart decisions.

