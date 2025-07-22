Australian interest in Castleford Tigers head coach job confirmed as interviews for post begin

Castleford Tigers celebrate Josh Simm's match clinching try against Warrrington Wolves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

​Castleford Tigers are set to begin interviewing candidates to be their new head coach this week with Danny McGuire’s successor now looking increasingly likely to be coming from down under.

​Director of rugby and current interim head coach Chris Chester has ruled himself out of the head coach job and has revealed where the club are at in their process to identify who they see as the right man for the task of reviving Tigers fortunes.

He has said, however, that he may well stay in his current head coach job until the end of the season as the next man in line may be involved in a job in the NRL and unable to come to Castleford until their current commitments are finished.

Chester explained: “We’re going to interview some people this week. We’ve probably got a list of six or seven that we need to try to trim down to four.

“This is going to be the biggest decision I make as a director of rugby, so we’ve got to get it right. We will take our time with it.

"What I will say is, there’s a lot of very good applicants that have applied for the job and they’ve seen what this group of players can do.

"Whoever we think is the right man for the job, I’ll make sure I’m in constant dialogue with that coach and we’ll be constantly talking about recruitment.

“I don’t envisage anyone to come in before the end of the year now. We’ll do what we’ve got to do, and like I say, this is the biggest appointment this club has made for a number of years. We’ve got to make sure it’s the right guy and I’m pretty confident we will.”

Chester added: “The applicants we’ve got are NRL based and there’s one UK based and the right thing for them to is to finish the season off with their clubs or that’s the indication I’m getting from the guys over in the NRL.

"We’ll take our time and hopefully over the next couple of weeks we can make an announcement.

"I’m very optimistic and very pleased with the people who have applied for the job.”

Chester oversaw a return to winning ways for the Tigers as they beat play-offs chasing Warrington Wolves 20-14, although the success came at a cost with a possible season ending ankle injury suffered by winger Innes Senior.

This leaves Cas short of choices for a wing spot for their next game at St Helens on August 1.