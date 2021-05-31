Bans for Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers forwards

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 10/04/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup - Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, England - Matty Ashurst.

The RFL's match review panel has penalised Ashurst for a Grade C Dangerous Throw during Wakefield's victory over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 18th minute with the panel noting that Ashurst lifted his opponent into a dangerous position which has resulted in the two-match ban.

Ashurst was also cited for dangerous contact in the 28th minute but the panel did not see any need for further punishment.

High tackles from Jacob Miller and Joe Westerman were also reviewed but no penalty notices were handed out for either incident.

Huddersfield's James Gavet has been banned for one game for raising his knees in a tackle.