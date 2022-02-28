Batley Bulldogs set to host Featherstone Rovers in fifth round of Betfred Challenge Cup

The fifth round draw for the Betfred Challenge Cup has been made.

The first winners of the Challenge Cup in 1897 secured their fifth round place by beating the Royal Navy on Sunday and have home advantage again, but this time against a Featherstone side that has made an impressive start to the 2022 season following the appointment of Brian McDermott as coach.

Rovers have won all their Championship games so far this season and knocked Halifax Panthers out of the cup on Sunday.

The tie is set to take place over the weekend of March 12 and 13.

North Wales Crusaders, the only Betfred League One team remaining in the Challenge Cup, were rewarded with home advantage in the fifth round draw made tonight.

Anthony Murray’s team have been paired against Sheffield Eagles, the famous 1998 Wembley winners.

Leigh Centurions, who secured the 10th and last place in the fifth round draw with an impressive 38-4 against Widnes Vikings, have a tough trip to Odsal to face Bradford Bulls in the heavyweight tie of the round.

Barrow Raiders will host their Cumbrian rivals Workington Town, while York City Knights travel to Whitehaven.

The five winners will join 11 Betfred Super League teams in the sixth round – and will also secure places in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, the competition that was introduced in 2019 to provide a second opportunity to reach Challenge Cup Final day for non-Super League clubs – this year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, May 28.

Betfred Challenge Cup Fifth Round (ties to be played weekend of March 12-13):

Barrow Raiders v Workington Town, Bradford Bulls v Leigh Centurions, Whitehaven v York City Knights, Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers, North Wales Crusaders v Sheffield Eagles

Sixth Round (8 ties) – March 26-27 – Betfred Super League clubs enter

Quarter Finals – April 9-10

Semi Finals – Saturday May 7 at Elland Road, Leeds