Battling Featherstone Rovers come up just short in French examination

James Glover's try gave Featherstone Rovers the lead in the second half at Toulouse. Picture: Rob Hare

Featherstone Rovers put in a mighty effort in the heat of the south of France, but came up just short in their Betfred Championship game against Toulouse.

In a match that swung one way then the other Paul Cooke’s men were on course to record a fantastic victory when they led by four points with 10 minutes remaining.

But their hosts came up with a winning converted try and held on in the closing stages as Fev forced late pressure to complete a narrow 24-22 victory.

Featherstone boss Cooke made just one change from the team that hammered Hunslet the previous week with back rower Brad Day back in and Josh Hardcastle moving to centre to replace Connor Wynne.

Rovers, however, did not start where they left off at the South Leeds Stadium as they found themselves behind after only three minutes.

Their former player Thomas Lacans made a break and sent Olly Ashall-Bott over for the opening try for Toulouse, which was goaled by Jake Shorrocks.

Rovers were not in a mood to be blown away, however, and hit back to be level by the 12th minute with Caleb Aekins backing up a Clay Webb break to score. Ben Reynolds, who had started the move, tagged on the conversion.

More pressure came to nothing and it was the home team who scored next with Shorrocks landing a penalty that was to prove crucial at the finish.

Toulouse came up with their second try when winger Paul Marcon went over in the corner, too wide out for the goal to be added. But Fev were level again round the half-hour mark as their winger, Gareth Gale, raced over and Reynolds tagged on the extras.

The game swung back Toulouse’s way just before half-time when Benjamin Laguerre was left with an easy finish after backing up a smart right edge move. Shorrocks’ goal made it 18-12 at half-time.

Featherstone upped their defence in the early part of the second half and were rewarded as they were able to hit back again with Derrell Olpherts going over in the corner for his 14th try of the season.

There was no goal, but the visitors were to take the lead for the first time on 61 minutes when James Glover leaped to take Ryan Hampshire’s crossfield kick and planted the ball down for a try that was converted by Reynolds.

A chance to stretch the lead to six points was not taken when Reynolds could not kick a long range penalty 12 minutes from time, the ball drifting just to the left of the posts.

The set that followed saw Rovers threaten again only for the ball to be spilled out wide less than 10 metres out. And it was to prove costly with Toulouse then going from deep in their own half to score the winning try.

Laguerre was put away in space down the right and rounded the last man as he raced over. Shorrocks added the crucial conversion to make it 24-22.

That was how it stayed to the final hooter despite big efforts by Rovers to snatch a victory with Aekins taken down inches short on a last tackle play, Gadwin Springer also going close and further pressure coming to nothing with Reynolds’ grubber going out of play.