Castleford Tigers’ full fixture list for the 2025 Super League season has been released - with a trip to Hull KR up first.

Beaten Grand Finalists Hull KR up first for Castleford Tigers as full Super League fixtures released
The Tigers will kick off the Danny McGuire era with a visit to last season’s beaten Grand Finalists on Friday, February 14, before playing their first home game in Round 2 against St Helens on Saturday, February 22.
Cas will face rivals, and Championship Grand Final winners, Wakefield Trinity three times over the course of the season, starting with a trip to Belle Vue on Thursday, April 17.
They will then meet in Newcastle at Magic Weekend on Sunday, May 4, before welcoming Daryl Powell’s men to The Jungle on Friday, September 5.
Cas will also play Leeds Rhinos three times in 2025, in Rounds 3, 12 and 22.
The Tigers end the season with two tricky-looking away games at last year’s all-conquering Wigan Warriors (Friday, September 12) and St Helens (September 18-21 tbc).
Following that Round 27 fixture at Saints, the play-offs will commence with third taking on sixth and fourth playing fifth in the eliminators, with those teams finishing top and second waiting in the semi-finals.
The 2025 Betfred Super League reaches its conclusion with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11.
Castleford Tigers’ full list of 2025 Super League Fixtures:
Round 1: Friday, February 14: Hull KR vs Castleford - 8pm
Round 2: Saturday, February 22: Castleford vs St Helens - 8pm
Round 3: Sunday, March 2: Leeds vs Castleford - 3pm
Round 4: Friday, March 7: Castleford v Salford - 8pm
Round 5: Saturday, March 22: Castleford vs Catalans - 3pm
Round 6: Thursday, March 27: Castleford vs Hull FC - 8pm
Round 7: Saturday, April 12: Castleford vs Leigh - 8pm
Round 8: Thursday, April 17: Wakefield vs Castleford - 8pm
Round 9: Saturday, April 26: Huddersfield vs Castleford - 3pm
Round 10: Sunday, May 4: Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm
Round 11: Sunday, May 18: Castleford vs Salford - 5.30pm
Round 12: Saturday, May 24: Castleford vs Leeds - 2.30pm
Round 13: Sunday, June 1: Warrington vs Castleford - 3pm
Round 14: Friday, June 13: Hull FC vs Castleford - 8pm
Round 15: Thursday, June 19: Castleford vs Hull KR - 8pm
Round 16: Saturday, June 28: Castleford vs Wigan - 8pm
Round 17: Thursday, July 3: Castleford vs Huddersfield - 8pm
Round 18: Sunday, July 13: Salford vs Castleford - 3pm
Round 19: Sunday, July 20: Castleford vs Warrington - 3pm
Round 20: Friday, August 1: St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm
Round 21: Saturday, August 9: Hull KR vs Castleford - 3pm
Round 22: Saturday, August 16: Castleford vs Leeds - 3pm
Round 23: Saturday, August 23: Catalans vs Castleford - 6pm
Round 24: Thursday, August 28: Leigh vs Castleford 8pm
Round 25: Friday, September 5: Castleford vs Wakefield 8pm
Round 26: Friday, September 12: Wigan vs Castleford - 8pm
Round 27: September 18-21: St Helens vs Castleford tbc
