Stanningley appeared to be coasting at the break as they led 22-0 following tries by Jack Sykes, Jamain Ruan, Luke Townend and Adam Butterill, three of which Ben Selby improved.

Fryston, though, hit back to 22-12, with Leyton Davies converting touchdowns for Ryan Joseph and Jake McDonald.

The third score that could have transformed the contest never came, however. Selby settled the visitors’ nerves with a penalty eight minutes from time and a place in the third round was sealed when Sykes claimed his second try.

Leyton Davies landed two conversions in Fryston Warriors' Challenge Cup tie against Stanningley. Picture: Matthew Merrick

NCL Premier outfit Lock Lane – who enjoyed their own giantkilling success in the cup last season – were on the wrong end of a surprise result as they lost 30-22 to NCE Division One side West Bowling.

A key factor in the result was a mysterious dismissal a minute before half-time of Lane’s Rob Firth for reasons that the home camp claimed were unknown.

The Castleford outfit, who were 16-12 ahead when Firth was red carded, subsequently conceded tries by Owen Simpson and Josh Lynam to trail 24-16 on the hour.

Nathan Fozzard kicked three goals, but Lock Lane were knocked out of the Challenge Cup.

Danny Holmes touched down with eight minutes left, Nathan Fozzard’s third goal pegging Wests back to 24-22. But a last minute try by Richard Lumb, with Harry Williams booting his fifth goal, cemented Bowling’s win.

