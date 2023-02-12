Fryston Warriors charge through to second round of Betfred Challenge Cup - but Featherstone Lions lose out

The recent heartbreaking last-gasp defeat to Normanton Knights in the BARLA Yorkshire Cup final and the previous week’s reverse at Haresfinch in the BARLA National Cup were left behind as the Castleford side ran out 38-22 winners.

Fryston scored inside two minutes when Mitch Platt ran onto a short ball and charged over for a try from short range. Leyton Davies converted.

There was an instant response from Thornhill when Jordan Lowther burrowed under a pile of bodies to score an unconverted try.

Fryston Warriors were strong in the tackle in their Betfred Challenge Cup first round victory over Thornhill Trojans. Picture: Scott Merrylees

But when a brilliant pass found Rhys Bonser out wide he raced over for a second Fryston try, which Davies converted.

Thornhill continued to battle with good spirit. It looked as though Chris Mitchell had scored in the corner in front of the vocal Fryston supporters, however, the referee waved away this score due to a forward pass.

Undeterred, the Trojans continued to press and a A run around involving Ryan Mitchell unpicked the Fryston defence for George Woodcock to power over for a try. Joel Gibson converted.

Just as Thornhill had reduced their deficit to two 2 points they swiftly undid their good work by letting in a sloppy try. The ball was spilled in trying to take play away from their own half and rather than killing play, Fryston were allowed to toe poke the ball back towards the line. They gave chase and Ryan Joseph scored from a nothing situation. Davies converted.

Thornhill made an instant impact in the second half when Jordan Lowther charged over out wide for his second try and Woodcock converted to once again reduce Fryston's lead to two.

However, from this point the Warriors began to take a hold on the game and pull clear as their match fitness told.

It was another Thornhill mistake which gifted Fryston their next try. A high kick close to the line was fluffed and Jae Priest went over for an unconverted try.

Priest quickly scored his second try as another kick caught Thornhill out.

Fryston went down to 12 men as Connor Jordan was sin-binned for a spear tackle on Nathan Lowther, but they managed to score two further tries.

Harvey Kear showed superb strength to stand up in a tackle, despite several Thornhill defenders hanging onto him, to force his way over for a try. Davies converted.

And the try that really sealed Thornhill's exit was a longer range effort as George Thrower backed up a good move to sprint clear. Davies goaled again.

In the closing stages Joel Gibson and Fryston's Leyton Davies were sin-binned as emotions boiled over.

The last action saw Nathan Lowther score a wonderful consolation try for Thornhill with Woodcock converting.

• Great Britain Police stunned NCL Division One side Featherstone Lions with a 20-6 success.

Jimmy Motum earned the Police a 4-0 interval lead with a try midway through the opening period and the lead was doubled when Ryan Pickles weaved his way over six minutes after the resumption.

The Lions clawed their way back to 8-6 when Michael Wise darted in some six minutes later, Jake Perkins adding the extras shortly after the visitors’ Alex Clemie had been sent-off.