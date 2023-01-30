Normanton Knights beat Fryston Warriors in thrilling BARLA Yorkshire Cup final

Going into the last quarter in a game played at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, they led by 22 points, but through Normanton's never say die attitude and ill discipline from Fryston they threw it away, losing 28-26.

Playing uphill in the first half the Warriors took a while to get going and fell behind as a kick to the corner saw Charlie Barker outjump the Fryston defence and offload to Kieran Hinchliffe who scored.

This seemed to settle Fryston nerves and they replied in the best possible way as slick hands saw George Thrower go in at the corner.

Normanton Knights celebrate winning the BARLA Yorkshire Cup final. Picture: Rob Hare

Fryston handled everything that Normanton could throw at them then counter attacked at every opportunity, which saw them take lead as a quick play the ball saw Lewis Birdsall shoot through to score. Cameron Worsley added the goal to give the Warriors a slender half-time lead.

With the slope at their backs, Fryston initially blitzed the Knights defence after the break.

Ryan Joseph broke through just inside the Normanton half and showed his class as he beat defender after defender to score. Worsley goaled.

Charlie Barker landed the winning goal from the touchline to give Normanton Knights victory over Fryston Warriors in the Yorkshire Cup final. Picture: Rob Hare

Normanton were in total disarray at the speed Fryston were playing at and went further behind as winger Jake Macdonald went in at the corner.

The penalty count mounted against the Knights and Fryston capitalised as Brad Moules broke down the middle to send the supporting Kyle Cranswick to go in under the posts. Worsley added the conversion.

Normanton now threw caution to the wind and it paid off. Winger Jack Millward came flying in on a Fryston player, a brawl followed and resulted in him and David Norton being sent-off.

Centre Joe Crossland scored in the corner. Fryston did not take heed from this and the Knights threw their game plan out of the window, shooting back up field with Adam Biscomb scoring under the posts. Charlie Barker added the conversion and it was now game on.

Fryston Warriors players celebrate scoring a try against Normanton Knights in the Yorkshire Cup final. Picture: Rob Hare

They realised Fryston were panicking and seized every opportunity to claw back at the deficit with Charlie Barker going in at the corner.

When full-back Connor Wilson then went in at the corner the alarm bells should have gone off. Fryston were still ahead and should have adjusted their tactics, but a harmless chip through from Kieran Hinchliffe saw Kieran Purdy wipe him out, resulting in another brawl and a red card for the Warriors player.

Fryston were now down to 11 men. Normanton knew the clock was against them, but having the extra man advantage they threw the ball from one side of the field to the other before Joe Crossland buried his way over in the corner in the last minute.

It was all on the goal now and Charlie Barker added the touchline conversion to give Normanton the lead as the whistle went for full-time.

