Wakefield Trinity produce storming comeback to beat Featherstone Rovers in pre-season hit out

Mark Applegarth’s men looked in danger of suffering their first defeat of pre-season as they trailed 12-0 at half-time to a Rovers team that had already claimed Super League scalps in Castleford Tigers and Hull KR in recent weeks.

But Trinity responded to their toughest challenge so far in their warm-up games to score four tries and keep their visitors scoreless in the second half.

In the process they claimed the Don Fox Memorial Trophy and made it three wins from three in their preparations for the new Super League season.

Wakefield Trinity full-back Max Jowitt is halted by Featherstone Rovers tacklers Gadwin Springer, Elijah Taylor and Brad Day. Picture: Rob Hare

Featherstone will be encouraged by their display also as they followed up their 28-0 victory over Hull KR with another strong first half showing when they again kept higher division opposition out for the first 40 minutes.

Former Trinity winger Kyle Evans got the scoreboard ticking for Rovers on 13 minutes, following up a kick to score a try that was converted by Chris Hankinson.

Gadwin Springer came close to another score for the visitors before they added to their lead as Elijah Taylor touched down from Thomas Lacans’ clever reverse kick.

Hankinson’s second goal made it 12-0 and that was how it stayed to half-time, although the lead would have been bigger but for a try saving tackle by Tom Lineham on Hankinson when he chased back fantastically.

Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood attacks the Featherstone Rovers line. Picture: Rob Hare

Applegarth had his first serious half-time team talk to do to revive his team and whatever he said had some effect with Featherstone forced to defend more after the break.

Initially they did it well, particularly when Lewis Murphy headed for the line only to be halted. But 13 minutes in they could not stop Eddie Battye from touching down for his third try in as many games as he backed up fine footwork from half-back Mason Lino who added the conversion.

Renouf Atoni then scored his first try on home soil and Max Jowitt goaled to level the scores.

Featherstone Rovers forward Jack Bussey charges ahead. Picture: Rob Hare

Trinity had the lead for the first time six minutes from time after good work by Reece Lyne led to a try for Corey Hall that was goaled by Lino.

Jowitt completed the victory three minutes from time when he showed smart footwork to dance his way over for the final try. Lino kicked his third conversion.

​Trinity: Jowitt; Lineham, Hall, Lyne, Murphy; Gaskell, Lino; Atoni, Hood, Proctor, Pitts, Ashurst, Battye. Subs: Kay, Langi, Eseh, Windrow, Butler, Law.