Thaler described Lindop as a hugely influential official whose impact can still be seen today, long after he retired as a whistle blower.

He said: “Legendary is totally the right word for Fred.

"He was one of the greatest – if not the greatest – referees ever.

Rugby League legend Fred Lindop coaching youngsters at Eastmoor High school in 1985.

“He took refereeing to a new level. He was one of the first people to be obsessed with fitness and to referee at the top level for 21 years and in the number of big games he did takes some doing.

"His influence on refereeing over the last 40 or 50 years was immense.”

In his illustrious career Lindop took charge of five Challenge Cup finals. He was promoted to be grade one referee in 1967 and just 13 games later refereed all three Tests in the Ashes series at the age of 29.

He went on to be the man in the middle for the 1970 World Cup final while his first Challenge Cup final appearance came in the same year and he fittingly brought the curtain down on his career at Wembley in 1988.

Fred Lindop was the referee for the famous 1980 Challenge Cup final between Hull and Hull KR at Wembley. Picture: Varley Picture Agency.

After retiring Lindop was the Rugby Football League’s first controller of referees for five years from 1988.

He was responsible for putting in place structures which are still used by referees today and also brought a number of top officials through into the professional game.

“Coming shortly after the death of Mick Beaumont, from Huddersfield, it has been a very sad time,” added Thaler, who was also a member of the Wakefield Referees’ Society.

“Having joined the Wakefield RLRS in 1957 Fred went on to have probably the most illustrious career as a referee, still refereeing into his mid 70s.”

Lindop was made an MBE in 1989 and inducted onto the RFL’s roll of honour 20 years later.

He has also been hailed for his coaching work at community level, including with Oulton Raiders.

There have been many tributes to him from both players and officials who he has had a huge influence on.

Craig Spence said: “Terribly sad news. Fred was my first coach at Oulton Raiders when I was aged five, a great guy with massive enthusiasm for the game.

"Not only did he ref the 1970 World Cup final, but he reffed many under 9s games and made them each feel like a cup final for the players that took part.”

RFL chairman Simon Johnson said: “The sport of rugby league will again be united in paying tribute to Fred Lindop for his immense contribution.

“He showed remarkable longevity as a referee, earning respect from players and admiration from supporters and television viewers, as he became a familiar figure on the BBC on winter Saturday afternoons.

“Fred’s contribution to rugby league went well beyond his refereeing, as he also played a key part in developing the sport from the University of Sheffield to the community clubs Eastmoor Dragons and Oulton Raiders.

“On behalf of the RFL and the sport, we send condolences to his family and friends.”

Eastmoor Dragons paid their tribute to Fred’s legacy as they tweeted: “Really sad news has been brought to us about the passing of Fred Lindop. Fred was a pioneer in getting Eastmoor Dragons going, especially within our juniors section.

