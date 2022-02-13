Betfred Championship: Wins for Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams but Batley Bulldogs are edged by York

Jack Bussey, scored two tries in Featherstone Rovers' 26-10 win at Workington Town. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

Rovers registered their third win from as many Championship outings after leading 14-0 at half-time.

Jack Bussey led the way on the try front with a brace while other touchdowns were added by Brandon Pickersgill, Gareth Gale and Connor Jones. Craig Hall landed three conversions.

Defeat leaves the Cumbrian outfit rooted to the foot of the table, yet to get off the mark after three fixtures.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Beharrell's penalty conversion proved decisive in Dewsbury Rams' 12-10 win over Sheffield Eagles. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Dewsbury Rams are up and running after three rounds, recording their first win following a breathless 12-10 home success over Sheffield Eagles. Both teams scored two tries - Brad Graham and Adam Ryder for Rams - and a conversion apiece but a penalty, steered true by Matty Beharrell proved decisive.

Rams now have two teams below them in the standings - London Broncos and basement side Workington - both on zero points.

Heavy Woollen neighbours Batley Bulldogs gave a good account of themselves at home to promotion hopefuls York City Knights but eventually lost 10-4.

Bulldogs trailed 6-0 at half-time but Lucas Walshaw crossed the opposition whitewash in the second half for an unconverted try that provided hope but, ultimately, failed to change the outcome.

Batley Bulldogs try scorer Lucas Walshaw. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Bulldogs are still in the thick of the play-off spots with Knights now also knocking at the door after Sunday’s success at Mount Pleasant.