Big hit Caius Faatili on easy decision to commit to Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity’s superstar in the making Caius Faatili believes it was an easy decision for him to sign a new three-year contract with the club.

The 23-year old forward has been a revelation since joining Trinity ahead of the 2025 season and has now committed to the club until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Faatili initially joined Wakefield on a one-year deal from Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons at the back end of January, just two weeks before the start of the Super League season.

He has gone on to play in all but one of Trinity’s opening 11 Super League fixtures and has bagged six tries in his last three games, including that memorable long range effort at Magic Weekend against local rivals Castleford Tigers.

Now he is looking forward to many more games and tries with Wakefield and said: “I am really happy to call Wakey home for the next three years and excited to see where we can go with the backing of fans and sponsors.

"It was ultimately an easy decision after what has been a smooth transition to life over here for me and my family! Up The Trin.”

Faatili was a great spot for the Trinity recruitment team and turned down other Super League sides to come to Wakefield.

Head coach Daryl Powell is delighted to have the player in his squad and pleased to have him tied down for another three years.

He said: “Caius has been fantastic for us since he arrived in the UK. He’s growing with every week and the more game time he gets.

"He carries the ball with real intent and his defence has been solid.

"It’s clear to see he’s settled into the English game very quickly and we think he’s just going to get better over the years.

"He’s become a player the fans like pretty quickly and I’ve no doubt we’re going to see many special moments from Caius in a Wakefield shirt.”

Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We are delighted Caius has put pen to paper on a long term deal at Wakefield Trinity. We have been working on this for a number of weeks as Caius and his family have settled in at the club very quickly and have become a big part of the Trinity family in such a short space of time.

"He’s quickly becoming a fans favourite which we always knew he would do with his style of play. We are all very confident he will continue to grow on and off the field and the crowd will continue to sing his name in the years to come.”