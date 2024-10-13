Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has insisted there is a “big lesson” to be learnt after watching his side squeeze past York Knights in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Trin had to come from 6-7 and 12-13 down to finally prevail 22-13 in a fabulous contest as the Knights came within 15 minutes of causing a famous upset at a packed DIY Kitchens Stadium.

But it was the majority of the 6,000 plus crowd which went home happy as late tries from Derrell Olpherts and Iain Thornley set up a Grand Final showpiece occasion at home to Toulouse next weekend.

Powell, however, believes his side, which made a number of uncharacteristic errors throughout, need to be better if they are to add the Grand Final trophy to the League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup they have already secured in 2024.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell.

He said: “It was a tough game. I thought that York were just as we expected them to be, really physical and aggressive and they put us under pressure.

“We made a lot of errors in the first half. We got a little bit frustrated by not scoring. You look at the game last night (Super League Grand Final), they’re tight games.

“You have got to be patient. I don’t think we were very patient at any point. We were scratchy. We had a clear opportunity for Iain Thornley down the right and he dropped it. He probably gets over if he doesn’t drop that.

“Max (Jowitt) gets the ball knocked out of his hands on the left hand side. Max had one of those days. He has had a lot of accolades over the last few weeks and sometimes that can get you a little bit. He wasn’t quite where he usually is and a couple of errors here and there.

“Mason (Lino) puts one down when we’re moving the ball. I think we were going after it a little too much at times. Some of them were just cold drops.”

He added: “I spoke about calming down a little bit (at half time). The second half was a bit different but there were errors that put us under pressure. On the back of that, the energy levels tend to drop, especially when they’re getting repeat sets.

“It was a tough game around that period and we had to find a way of winning it. We had to dig deep to get ourselves in front. We were good enough in the end but it was a tight game.

“I think it was 50 per cent completion which is the worst we have been all year. You can’t get away with that in big games. It is important we tidy that up next week.

“There are always lessons in everything. We got ourselves out of it. Ultimately there is a big lesson there for us. We will learn a fair bit from that moving into next week.”

Praising in-form York, who scored tries through Oli Field and the impressive Ata Hingano, Powell said:

“They are a dangerous team with (Nikau) Williams, (Will) Dagger back at full-back looking sharp and Ata Hingano for me is one of the best players at this level. He played really well.

“He is very dangerous, he has an eye for an opening, he’s strong, he carries the ball well and he set up their first try with a break and an offload. We had watched a lot of him but I’m not too sure we did a great job to be honest.

“We did a pretty good job to get ourselves out of it but I don’t think we ever looked really comfortable and we weren’t at our best.

“Some of that you have got to give credit to the opposition, some it is that we have got to be better than that to win next week.”

Asked if it was good to have a challenging test ahead of the Grand Final, Powell said:

“A few weeks ago, we win by 70 points. It’s not great is it. It’s not good for keeping players tuned in. You need a stiff challenge.

“Rugby league is a tough game. I felt like a couple of bits were similar to when we played them last time. They don’t go away and they complete high.

“We were good enough in the end and that’s all that matters in a semi-final.”