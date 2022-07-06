Bill Tupou retires through injury after outstanding service to Wakefield Trinity

Fans favourite Bill Tupou has retired from Rugby League with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old outside back has been an outstanding servant to the club since joining midway through the 2015 season, making 126 appearances and scoring 40 tries.

He played a huge part in back-to-back fifth placed finishes in 2017 and 2018, while also being chosen for the Super League Dream Team in the latter season, alongside his ‘left-edge’ in Tom Johnstone and Matty Ashurst.

However, while enjoying a fine run of form in the 2021 season, Tupou was sidelined for almost a year with a ruptured patella tendon.

Months of hard work and rehabilitation followed and the former New Zealand international returned to play for the reserves back in May. Unfortunately, after a further issue and minor surgery, Bill has taken the decision to retire following medical advice.

He said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time at this Club and we’ve had some brilliant memories along the way.

“Having joined in 2015, I never envisaged staying this long but I can truly say that my family and I are eternally grateful for the years we have spent in Wakefield and at this Club.

“I have enjoyed some special memories along the way that will stay with me for life and also shared the dressing room with some outstanding people who are true friends.

“Although I didn’t want to call it a day in this particular way, following medical advice, I felt that this was the right decision.

“To our supporters, my teammates, staff, my sponsor The Blakeley Family and everyone else associated with the Club, I would like to thank you all for being part of my amazing journey.”

Trinity chief executive, Michael Carter paid tribute to Bill and said: “Bill came to this club at a difficult time and played his part in ensuring survival.

“He then turned into one of the most feared threequarters in the competition and made the Super League Dream Team.